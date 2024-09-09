De Kock's T20I future: 'I don't know, to be dead honest,' says Walter

De Kock, who is no longer nationally contracted but has not announced a complete international retirement, missed the three T20s against West Indies last month and will not play in two matches against Ireland later this month. South Africa will then play four T20Is at home against India in November as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup ramps up.

Since then, de Kock has played in MLC and the CPL and will play at the SA20 and IPL, all of which will mean he is still eligible for South Africa, although Walter was careful to underline that his place was not guaranteed. "There might be a conversation and also that conversation does initially mean it will lead to him being selected," he said. "We have to just allow him to have his space, to play league cricket and to do what he needs to do. What will become more and more important is performance. He's not exactly old [de Kock is 31] so from here on in, it's a performance-based conversation."