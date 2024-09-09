De Kock's T20I future: 'I don't know, to be dead honest,' says Walter
"I've left the door open for him to approach me... [but] that might never happen," South Africa white-ball coach says
South Africa remain unsure about the availability of Quinton de Kock, who was omitted from a second successive series post the T20 World Cup, in the format.
De Kock, who is no longer nationally contracted but has not announced a complete international retirement, missed the three T20s against West Indies last month and will not play in two matches against Ireland later this month. South Africa will then play four T20Is at home against India in November as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup ramps up.
Asked if there was any clarity on de Kock's availability, white-ball coach Rob Walter indicated that there would not be any for some time. "I don't know, to be dead honest. For the next little while, there will be no conversations between myself and Quinny as to whether he wants to play for South Africa again," Walter said at a press conference. "I've left the door open for him to approach me if and when he wants to do that. That might never happen."
De Kock retired from Test cricket in 2021 and from ODIs after the 50-over World Cup last year. At the time, Walter had said de Kock intended to step away from all international cricket but was persuaded to stay on for the 2024 T20 World Cup and allowed to miss a bilateral series in the lead-up to play at the BBL. By making that allowance, South Africa demonstrated a fundamental shift in their usual selection policy, which requires players to be involved in at least some international cricket ahead of major tournaments - and was the reason AB de Villiers' request to make a comeback at the 2019 ODI World Cup was denied - and illustrated the power of leagues. The decision paid off as de Kock finished as South Africa's highest run-scorer at the T20 World Cup, and was key to their run to the final.
Since then, de Kock has played in MLC and the CPL and will play at the SA20 and IPL, all of which will mean he is still eligible for South Africa, although Walter was careful to underline that his place was not guaranteed. "There might be a conversation and also that conversation does initially mean it will lead to him being selected," he said. "We have to just allow him to have his space, to play league cricket and to do what he needs to do. What will become more and more important is performance. He's not exactly old [de Kock is 31] so from here on in, it's a performance-based conversation."
Walter has put no timeline on de Kock making a final decision and in his absence, South Africa continue to invest in Reeza Hendricks in the opening role and have options between Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton and Heinrich Klaasen as wicketkeepers. Of those four, only Klaasen is not part of the squads to play Afghanistan and Ireland in the UAE. He pulled out of the CPL for personal reasons and remains unavailable for the time being. "He has some family matters that he is dealing with currently," Walter confirmed. "As soon as that position has changed, he'll obviously fall back into playing again."
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket