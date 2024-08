Klaasen pulls out of CPL 2024 for family reasons

Kings, who made it to the Eliminator after finishing third on the points table last season, have replaced Klaasen with New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert , who has previously played for Trinbago Knight Riders and won the title with them in 2020.

Klaasen was part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team in 2022, but that was before he came into his own as a limited-overs cricketer. He made 118 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 137. In the two years since then, he has played 82 T20s for both club and country, scoring 2293 runs at a strike rate of 169, including two hundreds and 16 fifties.