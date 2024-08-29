Theekshana: 'I've been bowling the carrom ball since I was 12'
The Sri Lanka mystery spinner talks about how he deals with bowling in the powerplay and death, working with Ajantha Mendis, his first CPL stint, and more
Kumar called me last year for the CPL, saying that he wanted me to play for Barbados. But last year I didn't get the NOC to play the CPL because I think we [Sri Lanka] were playing the Asia Cup or something at the time. This year I said to Kumar that I'm definitely coming to Barbados, and I also know about TP [Trevor Penney, Barbados Royals head coach] because I've played under him at T10. I also know a bunch of boys here, so yes great to be here at the CPL.
Actually, it's a great challenge for me to play in the Caribbean because I'd just played one match at St Lucia during the [T20] World Cup. Yes, the wind and everything is a challenge because the batters have the power to use it and clear the boundary. I came here and played one practice game with Barbados and the wickets and conditions seem friendly to spin as well. So, there will be turn and low bounce, and there will be more chances to get wickets too with the wind as well.
Actually, it was when I was injured. I had a groin injury in one of the school games and we didn't have enough bowlers. So, I had to bowl three-four overs, and I tried to bowl spin and I got wickets in that game. In the next game, I got seven wickets bowling spin and I've also seen Ajantha Mendis bowl. I was training in school to bowl both offspin and the carrom ball. I used it in that game, and I got seven wickets, so that's how I ended up being a spinner.
I've been bowling the carrom ball since when I was 12. I bowled a lot of it in Under-13s, so when I came up to Under-15s, I had the control over it. When you bowl a lot of balls and get your rhythm and everything together, it's easier to bowl it.
Yes, it helped me a lot. When I was 20 or 21, I got the chance to play Under-23 [cricket] under Ajantha Mendis. He is the legend of bowling the carrom balls and googlies. He used to bowl those with the same grip. We spent two-three months together and I leant a lot with him. He told me how to get the rhythm and balance that I should have with the run-up. He didn't do a lot of adjustments; he just told me what he does on the mental part of the game in certain moments, and I still talk to him about what I can to do to get better.
With the new ball, I can get swing. So, swinging it is a great strength that I have. It's more than a strength - how can I put it? - I can actually get away with it. In the powerplay, I can just bowl to the field and when you have something like that, you know you can survive in that period.
When you bowl at the death, you need confidence, and you need to be aggressive as well. When you're bowling in the powerplay, if you overcome it [the challenge], you could still get some wickets. My thing at the death is that I'm not trying to take wickets and I'm just trying to keep it to a single.
In the Lanka Premier League (LPL) game against Dambulla [Sixers], I had to bowl two-three overs at the end, and it went down to a Super Over. I also bowled the Super Over, which we [Galle Marvels] won. We didn't have lot of runs on the board; it was a hard wicket to bat on.
No more arrow celebrations! I did it earlier because I love the Arrow TV series.
It's really nice to see such youngsters coming up. I saw that video of him [bowling with an action similar to mine] as well. When we were kids, we tried to bowl like Murali [Muttiah Muralidaran] and Ajantha Mendis and even like Dale Steyn as a fast bowler. Everyone in Sri Lanka would've tried Malinga's action. So, it's a really nice feeling and a proud moment for me. I'm really happy for me and for them [youngsters] as well.
He's the one who has told me to keep things simple and not to go away from my strengths. He always backs the player he has - whether bowler or batter. The trust is the most important thing you want to have as a player. When the captain and coach are a family and they back you as a player, you can do the job. We also have confidence as bowlers and that [trust] is what's important when you're playing as a team.
At the time, I was fat, and I failed skin folds and yo-yo tests. I had to reduce weight and do a lot of training and things. I reduced the weight by 27kgs, but I still didn't get a chance. Then I understood the things I could control and not control. I did a lot of running and got into much better shape. I tried to reduce the fat, and do the things I can do, and one year after that, I got selected into the Sri Lankan national team.
Yes, we have a lot of great spinners right now. Even back in those days, we had great spinners. In Sri Lanka, you should always have good spinners to play on our tracks and conditions. Even in the Under-19s and Under-18s, there are some spinners coming up and it's a positive for us as a team to see those spinners. Last time against India when Wanindu got injured, Jeffrey came in and took six wickets. You have to have that fight and that bench strength is important for the team.
She's the one who has done everything for me. Yes, in the Lanka Premier League she came down to Kandy and Dambulla to watch me bowl. She has also come to [Chennai] in the IPL in the last three years and all around the world, including Dubai and Australia, for me. She loves the game, and she knows too much about cricket. Whenever I don't do that well, I also get harsh words from her. For me, it's great to have someone like her always backing me and being there for me to talk to. At any time, she's the one who is always there for me. The reason why I'm here [as a professional cricketer] is because of her.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo