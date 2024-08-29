Theekshana: 'I've been bowling the carrom ball since I was 12'

Maheesh Theekshana has become a sought-after player in T20 cricket around the world because of his ability to turn the ball both ways. His variations, which include the carrom ball and wrong'un, enable him to operate across phases in the shortest format. The Sri Lanka mystery spinner speaks to ESPNcricinfo about those variations, his maiden CPL gig, playing under MS Dhoni in the IPL, and Sri Lanka's spin depth.

This will be your first CPL stint. Can you recall the chat you had with Kumar Sangakkara (director of cricket at Royals)?

Kumar called me last year for the CPL, saying that he wanted me to play for Barbados. But last year I didn't get the NOC to play the CPL because I think we [Sri Lanka] were playing the Asia Cup or something at the time. This year I said to Kumar that I'm definitely coming to Barbados, and I also know about TP [ Kumar called me last year for the CPL, saying that he wanted me to play for Barbados. But last year I didn't get the NOC to play the CPL because I think we [Sri Lanka] were playing the Asia Cup or something at the time. This year I said to Kumar that I'm definitely coming to Barbados, and I also know about TP [ Trevor Penney , Barbados Royals head coach] because I've played under him at T10. I also know a bunch of boys here, so yes great to be here at the CPL.

You've played T20 cricket all around the world, but you've played just one T20 in the Caribbean so far. The wind is often a factor across various venues, so what do you hope to take out of this tournament?

Actually, it's a great challenge for me to play in the Caribbean because I'd just played Actually, it's a great challenge for me to play in the Caribbean because I'd just played one match at St Lucia during the [T20] World Cup. Yes, the wind and everything is a challenge because the batters have the power to use it and clear the boundary. I came here and played one practice game with Barbados and the wickets and conditions seem friendly to spin as well. So, there will be turn and low bounce, and there will be more chances to get wickets too with the wind as well.

You used to be a fast-bowling allrounder. How did you become this mystery spinner who could turn the ball both ways?

Actually, it was when I was injured. I had a groin injury in one of the school games and we didn't have enough bowlers. So, I had to bowl three-four overs, and I tried to bowl spin and I got wickets in that game. In the next game, I got seven wickets bowling spin and I've also seen Actually, it was when I was injured. I had a groin injury in one of the school games and we didn't have enough bowlers. So, I had to bowl three-four overs, and I tried to bowl spin and I got wickets in that game. In the next game, I got seven wickets bowling spin and I've also seen Ajantha Mendis bowl. I was training in school to bowl both offspin and the carrom ball. I used it in that game, and I got seven wickets, so that's how I ended up being a spinner.

How did you develop control over the carrom ball?

I've been bowling the carrom ball since when I was 12. I bowled a lot of it in Under-13s, so when I came up to Under-15s, I had the control over it. When you bowl a lot of balls and get your rhythm and everything together, it's easier to bowl it.

How did working with Ajantha Mendis at the Army Under-23 side improve your bowling?

Yes, it helped me a lot. When I was 20 or 21, I got the chance to play Under-23 [cricket] under Ajantha Mendis. He is the legend of bowling the carrom balls and googlies. He used to bowl those with the same grip. We spent two-three months together and I leant a lot with him. He told me how to get the rhythm and balance that I should have with the run-up. He didn't do a lot of adjustments; he just told me what he does on the mental part of the game in certain moments, and I still talk to him about what I can to do to get better.

What is running through your mind when you bowl in the powerplay?

With the new ball, I can get swing. So, swinging it is a great strength that I have. It's more than a strength - how can I put it? - I can actually get away with it. In the powerplay, I can just bowl to the field and when you have something like that, you know you can survive in that period.

Maheesh Theekshana bowled Galle Marvels to a Super Over victory in LPL 2024 • SLC

Captains also trust you to deliver at the death. You've bowled Super Overs as well. What makes you tick at the death?

When you bowl at the death, you need confidence, and you need to be aggressive as well. When you're bowling in the powerplay, if you overcome it [the challenge], you could still get some wickets. My thing at the death is that I'm not trying to take wickets and I'm just trying to keep it to a single.

When I played against Australia in Australia in 2022, [Lasith] Malinga was the bowling coach. He had a competition every day for the fast bowlers to bowl yorkers. Whenever I had a chance, I also bowled [yorkers] with him and I had a chat with him. The things I learnt from him really matter when I play.

Before I bowl at the death, I take a deep breath, and I don't change my plan when I'm in the run-up. I always think before the start of my run-up and then I have a clear plan to deliver it. And I always try and bowl to my field and keep it simple.

Can you recall an example where everything worked for you at the death?

In the Lanka Premier League (LPL) game In the Lanka Premier League (LPL) game against Dambulla [Sixers], I had to bowl two-three overs at the end, and it went down to a Super Over. I also bowled the Super Over, which we [Galle Marvels] won. We didn't have lot of runs on the board; it was a hard wicket to bat on.

Luckily, I got my plans and everything right and I got three wickets in the game and then two [one] in the Super Over also. It's great to win a game for your team when the plans come together. When you do your best, the team wins, which is the most important thing for me. So, that's the game where I got [it]100% right.

What's the secret behind the arrow celebration?

No more arrow celebrations! I did it earlier because I love the Arrow TV series.

Maheesh Theekshana's celebration has a superhero origin story • ICC via Getty Images

You started out as a unique spinner who could turn the ball both ways. What does it feel like to have the next generation follow in your footsteps?

It's really nice to see such youngsters coming up. I saw that video of him [bowling with an action similar to mine] as well. When we were kids, we tried to bowl like Murali [Muttiah Muralidaran] and Ajantha Mendis and even like Dale Steyn as a fast bowler. Everyone in Sri Lanka would've tried Malinga's action. So, it's a really nice feeling and a proud moment for me. I'm really happy for me and for them [youngsters] as well. It's really nice to see such youngsters coming up. I saw that video of him [bowling with an action similar to mine] as well. When we were kids, we tried to bowl like Murali [Muttiah Muralidaran] and Ajantha Mendis and even like Dale Steyn as a fast bowler. Everyone in Sri Lanka would've tried Malinga's action. So, it's a really nice feeling and a proud moment for me. I'm really happy for me and for them [youngsters] as well.

What's it like to play under MS Dhoni's leadership at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL?

He's the one who has told me to keep things simple and not to go away from my strengths. He always backs the player he has - whether bowler or batter. The trust is the most important thing you want to have as a player. When the captain and coach are a family and they back you as a player, you can do the job. We also have confidence as bowlers and that [trust] is what's important when you're playing as a team.

Earlier, you failed to make the Sri Lanka under-19 team. How has your improved fitness helped you become a better player?

At the time, I was fat, and I failed skin folds and yo-yo tests. I had to reduce weight and do a lot of training and things. I reduced the weight by 27kgs, but I still didn't get a chance. Then I understood the things I could control and not control. I did a lot of running and got into much better shape. I tried to reduce the fat, and do the things I can do, and one year after that, I got selected into the Sri Lankan national team.

Sri Lanka continue to have immense depth in their spin bowling. Along with you, there's Wanindu Hasaranga, of course, Jeffrey Vandersay was particularly impressive against India, Dunith Wellalage is at the CPL with Royals too, Vijay Viyaskanth is also working his way up to the top. What do you make of this spin depth?

Yes, we have a lot of great spinners right now. Even back in those days, we had great spinners. In Sri Lanka, you should always have good spinners to play on our tracks and conditions. Even in the Under-19s and Under-18s, there are some spinners coming up and it's a positive for us as a team to see those spinners. Last time against India when Wanindu got injured, Jeffrey came in and Yes, we have a lot of great spinners right now. Even back in those days, we had great spinners. In Sri Lanka, you should always have good spinners to play on our tracks and conditions. Even in the Under-19s and Under-18s, there are some spinners coming up and it's a positive for us as a team to see those spinners. Last time against India when Wanindu got injured, Jeffrey came in and took six wickets . You have to have that fight and that bench strength is important for the team.