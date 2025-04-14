Kapp rested for Sri Lanka tri-series; Meso, Smit and Naidu earn maiden ODI call-ups

Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp has been rested as she "continues her conditioning block in preparation for the subsequent tours and the World Cup in India", a CSA release stated.

Naidu and Meso featured in this year's Under-19 T20 World Cup, where South Africa lost to India in the final. They have also represented South Africa in T20Is - Naidu three times and Meso twice. Smit was a travelling reserve at last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE. That apart, Nondumiso Shangase has also returned to the side for the first time since South Africa's tour to India in June last year.

"It's a very good squad," head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said. "The mixture of youth and experience helps. It's an opportunity for these girls to show what they can do. Hopefully, whatever we've covered at the camp can be applied in Sri Lanka when we take the field.

"For me, it's not an opportunity for Karabo, Miane and Seshnie anymore. It's an opportunity for us to give them exposure at this level. Going forward and for the bigger picture, it's important that we expose them as much as possible to international cricket.

"This tour is an opportunity for us to check where the team is at. It's a work in progress. We want to get to a point where when we get to India in September [for the ODI World Cup], we are where we need to be as a team. But from a skill point of view, there's still a bit of work to do, and that's what we're busy with at the moment."

The tri-series will be held between April 27 and May 11, with all matches to be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

South Africa Women squad for tri-series