Klaasen helps SRH muster 143 after another collapse

Klaasen played a number of sensational shots - none better than a reverse-scooped six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 19th over - but thanks to the circumstances SRH were in, his innings was necessarily one of restraint, as a control percentage of 86 suggested. The risks he took were measured ones, off marginal errors in line and length from MI's bowlers. That he still finished with a 160-plus strike rate was a testament to his quality, with Manohar's 43 off 37 balls and the scores of SRH's other batters putting his innings in context.