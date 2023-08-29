Sri Lanka bring in Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha for Asia Cup
Kusal Perera comes back after long absence from ODI cricket; Wanindu Hasaranga left out keeping in mind the World Cup
Seamers Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan have been named in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad, replacing the more experienced quicks who are out with injuries. Legspin-bowling allrounder Dushan Hemantha has also made the squad, essentially as a like-for-like replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga.
Kusal Perera is in the squad as well. It has been more than two years since he last played an ODI, but this has mostly been because of injury. He had been ill with Covid-19 in the past week, but is understood to be improving, and will join the squad when he makes a full recovery.
Fernando and Madushan came in in the absence of the injured Dushmantha Chameera (pectoral tear), Dilshan Madushanka (oblique tear), and Lahiru Kumara (side strain), who have all been ruled out of the tournament. Chameera and Madushanka, in particular, are also battling to be fit in time for the World Cup, which starts on October 5.
Hasaranga, who has a thigh strain, could conceivably have played towards the end of the tournament, but with the World Cup so close, Sri Lanka have chosen not to risk aggravating the injury.
Elsewhere in the squad, Matheesha Pathirana and Kasun Rajitha round out Sri Lanka's pace contingent, left-arm-spinning allrounder Dunith Wellalage joins Hemantha and Maheesh Theekshana as part of the spin-bowling group, and wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama also finds a place.
There are no major surprises on the batting front. Avishka Fernando, who also had Covid-19 over the past week, was available but not selected.
Sri Lanka play their first match on Thursday, against Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka squad for the Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan
Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @afidelf