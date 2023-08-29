Sri Lanka bring in Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha for Asia Cup

Kusal Perera comes back after long absence from ODI cricket; Wanindu Hasaranga left out keeping in mind the World Cup

Kusal Perera is in the squad as well. It has been more than two years since he last played an ODI, but this has mostly been because of injury. He had been ill with Covid-19 in the past week, but is understood to be improving, and will join the squad when he makes a full recovery.

Fernando and Madushan came in in the absence of the injured Dushmantha Chameera (pectoral tear), Dilshan Madushanka (oblique tear), and Lahiru Kumara (side strain), who have all been ruled out of the tournament. Chameera and Madushanka, in particular, are also battling to be fit in time for the World Cup, which starts on October 5.

Hasaranga, who has a thigh strain, could conceivably have played towards the end of the tournament, but with the World Cup so close, Sri Lanka have chosen not to risk aggravating the injury.

There are no major surprises on the batting front. Avishka Fernando, who also had Covid-19 over the past week, was available but not selected.

Sri Lanka play their first match on Thursday, against Bangladesh.