Surrey bring in Sai Sudharsan for final three Championship fixtures

Surrey have signed Sai Sudharsan , the India A batter, for their LV= Insurance County Championship run in.

Surrey are currently top of Division One, leading their closest challengers, Essex, by 17 points. With Tom Latham now on international duty after a short mid-season spell, Ollie Pope out injured, and Will Jacks and Sam Curran currently with England, Sudharsan will add to the defending champions' batting stocks.

Sudharsan, 21, has only made eight first-class appearances but averages 42.71 with two hundreds. He has also played regularly in the IPL over the last two seasons for Gujarat Titans, and scored a century for India A after making his debut in the Emerging Men's Asia Cup last month.

"With the busy schedule of international and domestic cricket around the world, I'm pleased to add Sai Sudharsan to our available squad of players," Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, said. "Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game, who have seen and worked closely with him.

"Sai will add to the batting options for the final three games of the season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room."

Sudharsan will be available for Surrey's final three Championship fixtures, starting with Warwickshire's visit to the Kia Oval for the round of matches that begins on Sunday.