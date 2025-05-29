Can Gloucestershire replicate emotional maiden Blast title?

Essex Previewed by Martin Smith

Captain: Simon Harmer

Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa, full competition), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan, full competition).

Finals Day appearances: Six (2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2019, 2023)

Titles: One (2019)

2024 finish: Fifth (South Group)

2024 highest run-scorer: Michael Pepper (535)

Key winter moves: With Sam Cook likely to be requisitioned by England for much of the summer, Essex reacted by re-signing Mohammad Amir to replenish their seam-bowling stocks. The experienced Pakistan international left-armer returns after taking 24 wickets across two Blast spells in 2017 and 2019, the latter helping Essex along the road towards their only success in the competition.

The big question: Can Essex shrug off their perennial enigmatic form in T20 cricket? Their entire history in the short format has been littered with fits and starts, false dawns and letdowns. Now, will the new management axis of (coach) Chris Silverwood and (captain) Simon Harmer align to produce something more concrete and significant?

Wildcard watch: Matt Critchley has played in all four iterations of The Hundred - for Welsh Fire (2021-2022) and London Spirit (2023-24) - but was overlooked in the 2025 Draft. The golden-arm all-rounder was Essex's second-highest wicket-taker in last season's Blast with 14, evidence that leg-spinners are more than worth their weight in white-ball cricket. What's more, he's also an explosive bat.

Final thought: Michael Pepper has established himself as one of the most exciting of big-hitting gunslingers. In a personal 2024 Blast campaign that included two centuries, he peppered the stands and terraces of South Group venues with 32 sixes - seven more than anyone else and that during a season in which Essex failed to qualify for the latter stages. He toured West Indies with England's white-ball team in the winter; is he ready to step into the first XI at international level?

Mason Crane was a key performer for Glamorgan last season • Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Glamorgan Previewed by Blake Bint

Captain: Kiran Carlson

Overseas Players: Colin Ingram (South Africa, full competition), Hayden Kerr (Australia, full competition)

Finals day appearances: Two (2004, 2017)

Titles: None

2024 finish: Sixth (South Group)

2024 leading runscorer: Kiran Carlson (380)

Key winter moves: Glamorgan's biggest miss for the T20 campaign this season will be Marnus Labuschagne. The all-action Australian joined for a couple of Rothesay County Championship matches, but international duties mean he's not available for the Blast. But Glammy have made a smart move to bring in Aussie all-rounder Hayden Kerr who has been a mainstay with the Sydney Sixers and offers flexibility in the batting as well as a left-arm option.

The big question: Can interim head coach Richard Dawson bring his Midas Touch in white-ball cricket to Glamorgan? He led Gloucestershire to 50-over success in his first season across the Severn Bridge and the club reached the knockout stages of the Blast in four of his finals five seasons. He coached England U19s to a World Cup final and was on the England staff when the men's team won the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Wildcard watch: Mason Crane is currently the only Glamorgan player in a The Hundred squad where he'll continue to work with Dawson at Welsh Fire. Ben Kellaway will have eyes on him after his breakout white-ball campaign in 2023 and enters the tournament with solid red-ball form which could propel the ambidextrous 21-year-old's hopes.

Final thought: After securing a white-ball title last year when winning the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, Glamorgan will feel as though they underperformed in the Vitality Blast. They did show their quality in the final group game with a record-breaking win over eventual runners-up Somerset by 120 runs. They have players who will push at the door with Alex Horton, a potential replacement for veteran wicket-keeper Chris Cooke, and all-rounders Tom Bevan and Dan Douthwaite ensuring plenty of selection headaches.

Gloucestershire celebrate with the trophy after their 2024 win • PA Images via Getty Images

Gloucestershire Previewed by Richard Latham

Captain: Jack Taylor

Overseas players: D'Arcy Short (Australia, all group matches), Cameron Bancroft (Australia, full competition)

Finals Day appearances: 4 (2003, 2007, 2020, 2024)

Titles: One

2024 finish: Winners

2024 leading run-scorer: Cameron Bancroft (534)

2024 leading wicket-taker: David Payne (33)

Key winter moves: Dynamic with the bat and a capable wrist spinner, Aussie international D'Arcy Short looks sure to prove an exciting replacement for fellow countryman Beau Webster, who featured in 13 of Gloucestershire's 17 Blast matches last season. Aged 34, Short has represented his country 23 times in T20s and in eight ODIs.

The big question: Gloucestershire have always revelled in the role of underdogs and did so again to become surprise winners of last year's Blast. As holders of the trophy, no one will be underestimating them this season, so can them perform as well with the added pressure of being among the favourites to reach Finals Day?

Wildcard watch: Only Cameron Bancroft scored more Blast runs for Gloucestershire last season than Miles Hammond, who notched 54 fours and 23 sixes in averaging 32.46 as an ever-present throughout the competition. The 29-year-old left-hander will again be a key figure in defending the trophy.

Final thought: Mark Alleyne's influence on Gloucestershire's one-day cricket promises to be as important as when he captained the side in their glory years. No one expected a trophy last season, his first since returning to the club as head coach, but his shrewd tactical brain and winning mentality quickly transferred to the team as they beat hot favourites Somerset in a one-sided final to become Blast champions.

James Vince has been missed since his Championship retirement • Getty Images

Hampshire Previewed by Alex Smith

Captain: James Vince

Overseas players: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (South Africa, 10 matches from June 13), Dewald Brevis (South Africa, full competition)

Finals Day appearances: 10 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023)

Titles: Three (2010, 2012, 2022)

2024 finish: Seventh (South Group)

2024 leading runscorer: Joe Weatherley (324)

2024 leading wicket taker: John Turner (15)

Key winter moves: The Hawks have completely refreshed their overseas contingent with two of the most exciting young players in the world. Lhuan-dre Pretorius was the top run-scorer in the SA20 over the winter and wunderkind Dewald Brevis. Fast bowler Sonny Baker is also added from last year's Blast.

The big question: Can Can James Vince feel at home again? The Hawks skipper is only playing in the Blast for Hampshire this year after moving to Dubai over the winter. He had a rare lean 2024 - understandable after attacks on his family house - but the Blast's all-time leading run scorer has been tearing up franchise leagues around the world and is ready to return to the UK with his destructive brand of cricket.

Wildcard watch: Dewald Brevis. Has been mentored by South African great AB de Villiers and it shows. He burst onto the scene by breaking the most runs at the 2022 U19 World Cup. He ended that year by smashing 162 in 57 balls - the joint third highest T20 score of all-time. More recently, he won the SA20 with MI Cape Town with the competition's highest strike-rate. Also bowls very useful leg-spin.

Final thought: Having won the Blast in 2022, before reaching Finals Day the following year, 2024 was underwhelming, filled with a series of overseas not arriving and general under performance. The new Proteas contingent provides an exciting new headline but the core squad, that knows the unique challenges of the expansive Utilita Bowl, is still there. Vince should return fresher without two months of Rothesay County Championship cricket in his legs but with PSL form.

Sam Billings has been a prolific trophy-winner of late, including with Oval Invincibles in the Hundred • PA Photos/Getty Images

Kent Previewed by Fred Atkins

Captain: Sam Billings

Overseas players: Wes Agar (Australia, all group matches) Tom Rogers (Australia, all group matches)

Finals Day appearances: Four (2007, 2008, 2009, 2021)

Titles: Two (2007, 2021)

2024 finish: Ninth (South Group)

2024 leading runscorer: Sam Billings (411)

2024 leading wicket taker: Matt Parkinson (16)

Key winter moves: Rogers was an emergency signing last year and enjoyed himself so much he said he'd come back for free (although he is being paid). Agar was only supposed to play red-ball cricket last year but did enough as emergency cover to earn a multi-format deal. Chris Benjamin's arrival from Bears should add some firepower.

The big question: Will the return of Fred Klaassen galvanise a bowling unit that was badly exposed last year? The Dutch international missed most of 2023 and all of 2024. Inexperienced replacements were severely punished for the slightest lapses in length, line or both, but Klaassen offers both a wicket-taking threat and a level of discipline and control severely lacking last season.

Wildcard watch: Daniel Bell-Drummond. The stylish right-hander is without a The Hundred team after previous stints at London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix. He's a safe bet for any team looking for top-order hitting with more than 4,000 Vitality Blast runs to his name at a strike rate close to 140, while he enjoyed a profitable 2024 with 373 runs which included three half-centuries.

Final thought: Does any side blow as hot and cold as Kent have done in the last few seasons? They won the Blast in 2021, finished bottom of the South Group in 2022, were unlucky not to reach the quarter-finals in 2023 and struggled again in 2024. If this pattern continues they should be due a good season, and seven of the 2021 champions (Crawley, Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Billings, Leaning, Stewart and Klaassen) remain at the club.

Kane Williamson during a practice session with Middlesex • Getty Images

Middlesex Previewed by Jon Batham

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi

Overseas players: Kane Williamson (New Zealand, full competition) and Josh Little (Ireland, full competition)

Finals Day appearances: One (2008)

Titles: One (2008)

2024 finish: Eighth (South Group)

2024 leading runscorer: Martin Andersson (282)

2024 leading wicket taker: Luke Hollman (23)

Key winter moves: The signings of a world-class batter in Kane Williamson and left-arm seamer Josh Little, a man with stacks of experience of franchise cricket, is a statement of intent. Last year's leading run-scorer Martin Andersson has left for Derbyshire and it remains to be seen if another new arrival, Zafar Gohar will form a two-pronged spin attack alongside Luke Hollman.

The big question: Can Middlesex live up to head coach Richard Johnson's great expectations? Johnson declared pre-season it was time to move from 'developing to winning'. Williamson and Little's presences will help, but youngsters invested in over recent years need to emulate Hollman's feats from 2024 if the Seaxes are to improve on their record since lifting the trophy in 2008.

Wildcard watch: Joe Cracknell. The 25-year-old regressed a little last season, when shifted around the order and unable to settle into a specific role. However, whether in the powerplay or as a finisher he's shown his ability as a big-hitter and a return to his best could see him add to the three appearances made for London Spirit in the inaugural Hundred of 2021.

Final thought: The only way is up for Middlesex, but their long-suffering supporters have heard that before. Andersson was 41stamong tournament runscorers last season while Max Holden's strike-rate of 160 was strong but he rarely batted long enough. Williamson's presence should help the pace the innings, which had some good starts but too many collapses. Hollman, fifth in last season's list of wicket-takers can shine again, while Little's experience in the powerplay and death overs will be key to any improvement.

Matt Henry has led Somerset's pace attack in recent campaigns • Getty Images

Somerset Previewed by Richard Latham

Captain: Lewis Gregory

Overseas players: Riley Meredith (Australia, full competition), Matt Henry (New Zealand, first 11 group matches)

Finals Day appearances: 10 (2005, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Titles: Two (2005, 2023)

2024 finish: Runners-up

2024 leading run-scorer: Tom Banton (515)

2024 leading wicket-taker: Ben Green (21)

Key winter moves: Australia T20 international pace bowler Riley Meredith was signed to replace Kiwi Matt Henry last season. Now both have been recruited to form an exciting new-ball partnership, which promises to be as potent as any in the Blast, with Craig Overton as an accomplished back-up.

The big question: Can the likes of Will Smeed and Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit the ground running with their powerful stroke play, without the benefit of some red-ball cricket behind them this summer? The hugely talented Smeed averaged only 21 in last year's Blast and needs to reestablish himself as a destroyer at the top of the order.

Wildcard watch: Lewis Goldsworthy has not featured in Championship cricket for Somerset this season, but his ability as a spinner allied to his prowess with the bat could make him a candidate to replace Roelof van der Merwe, whose Somerset T20 career has ended after two impressive spells with the club.

Final thought: The burning memory of a shock defeat by arch-rivals Gloucestershire in last year's Blast final should be all the incentive Somerset need to drive them to another Finals Day with a team that looks stronger in the bowling department than last season and equally explosive with the bat.

Sam Curran has a point to prove in the Blast, where he is now Surrey captain • Getty Images

Surrey Previewed by Mark Baldwin

Captain: Sam Curran

Overseas players: Mitchell Santner (New Zealand, available after IPL and knockout matches), Nathan Smith (New Zealand, full competition)

Finals Day appearances: Nine (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2014, 2020, 2023, 2024)

Titles: One (2003)

2024 finish: Semi-finals

2024 leading run-scorer: Jamie Smith (285)

2024 leading wicket-taker: Tom Curran (16)

Key winter moves: New Zealand's white-ball captain, Mitchell Santner, is available when the rescheduled IPL finishes and will also be available for the knock-out stages in September if the team - now captained by Sam Curran - qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. Left-arm spinner Santner's fellow Kiwi, all-rounder Nathan Smith, has already impressed in the Rothesay County Championship as the club's other new overseas signing this season.

The big question: As ever, and especially after a second successive semi-final exit against Somerset, who beat them by 24 runs in 2023 and then by six wickets last year, Surrey are desperate to jettison the tag of only winning the T20 Cup once before - the inaugural tournament under Adam Hollioake's captaincy in 2003. There have now been eight unsuccessful Finals Day appearances since that triumph.

Wildcard watch: Dom Sibley. England's erstwhile 22-times capped Test opener reinvented himself in last season's Vitality Blast by unveiling some previously unseen strokes - including an extraordinary reverse-scoop for six in his quarter-final winning 67 not out against Durham. Sibley scored 269 runs in 11 matches at the top of the order, at the highly creditable strike rate of 133.83.

Final thought: Surrey are used to it by now - 24 players appeared in last summer's Blast campaign - but juggling their resources around international call-ups means another big test of the squad's envied depth. A major plus, however, is Sam Curran's availability throughout the group stages. Surrey's new T20 captain, at present surplus to England's white-ball requirements, played only five Blast innings last year but smashed 13 sixes while scoring 237 runs at a strike rate above 150.

Tymal Mills will guide Sussex's fortunes • PA Images/Getty

Sussex Previewed by Bruce Talbot

Captain: Tymal Mills

Overseas players: Nathan McAndrew (Australia, all group stage), Gurinder Sandhu (Australia, all group stage), Daniel Hughes (Australia, full competition)

Finals Day appearances: Six (2007, 2009, 2012, 2018, 2021, 2024)

Titles: One (2009)

2024 finish: Semi-finalists

2024 leading run scorer: Daniel Hughes (596)

Key winter moves: No major changes. Tall Australian seamer Gurinder Sandhu, who has played for three teams in the Big Bash, has mainly been signed for red-ball cricket in June and July but will be another option for Mills.

The big question: Mills was outstanding in his first season as captain. Calm and composed under pressure, he revelled in the responsibility, and rather than affecting his bowling he finished with 24 wickets - more than any other Sussex bowler and his most productive season since debut 14 years earlier. He will relish the opportunity to prove that reaching Finals Day was no fluke and going one better than the semi-finals.

Wildcard watch: Harrison Ward has been on Sussex's staff since 2021 but until last season didn't seem to have a defined role and sometimes came in as low as number eight. Mills gave him clarity by making him Hughes' opening partner and he responded with 350 runs, three fifies and a strike rate of 157.65, form that earned him a chance in The Hundred.