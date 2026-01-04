Bangladesh bring back Taskin, drop Jaker from T20 World Cup squad
Bangladesh have left out Jaker Ali from their 15-member squad for the men's T20 World Cup 2026, while Litton Das stays on as captain and Taskin Ahmed returns to the side after missing the recent Ireland series.
Jaker has been dropped from the side for the first time since March 2024, having appeared in all 45 T20Is that Bangladesh have played during this period. However, he had been out of form and has even lost his place in Bangladesh's sides for the other formats, while also facing extensive criticism for his predominantly leg-side batting style, which has seen diminishing returns.
In-form batters - Litton, Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan - will make up the top three. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan slot into the middle order. While Parvez Hossain Emon could also be used at No. 4 after impressing in the role during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Bangladesh's major strength is their bowling. The returning Taskin has Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin for company in an impressive pace department.
Rishad Hossain, meanwhile, will lead a spin attack that has left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and offspinner Mahedi Hasan, with the latter specialising in powerplay bowling.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three matches in Kolkata and the last one in Mumbai. However, the BCB is expected to write to the ICC with a request to shift their fixtures to Sri Lanka after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Mustafizur from their IPL 2026 squad following instructions from the BCCI.
Bangladesh squad for the men's T20 World CupLitton Das (capt), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84