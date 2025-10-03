Australia and New Zealand's coffee battle

A Trans-Tasman coffee-making face-off? Intriguing. Who's going to make the better cup of joe?

Australia and New Zealand's T20I captains, Mitchell Marsh and Michael Bracewell , turned into baristas trying to impress Tauranga mayor Mahe Drysdale with their brewing skills.

First up, Marsh makes a good hot coffee with latte art that he describes as a "love heart for the mayor". "All the way from Australia, mate," Marsh quips. "That will be $12.90," he adds cheekily.

The mayor enjoys the coffee but deducts points for the wonky-shaped heart, so Marsh gets seven.

Bracewell, meanwhile, looks almost professional with his latte art. "Already the art is definitely better than Mitchell's, so half a point ahead already," Drysdale says. "Tastes good, could be a little hotter."

And then he plays favourites: "With the art and because you're a Kiwi, you get it across the line with 7.5." Not fair, Mr Mayor, but understandable!

Australia are touring New Zealand for a three-match T20I series. Marsh made 85 off 43 balls in the first match, which Australia won by six wickets. The second and third matches are also being played at the same venue, in Mount Maunganui.