Matches (10)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Nepal Premier League (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SMAT (1)
The Buzz

Deandra Dottin celebrates big payday at WPL auction

ESPNcricinfo staff
16-Dec-2024 • 51 mins ago
Deandra Dottin was the most expensive overseas buy at the 2025 WPL auction. She was picked up for INR 1.7 crore (US$200,000) by Gujarat Giants, the team that had controversially excluded her after the first season. She watched the auction proceedings with her West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and celebrated later in the day by smashing 52 off 28 balls in the first T20I against India in Mumbai, although West Indies lost the game.

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback