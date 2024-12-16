Deandra Dottin celebrates big payday at WPL auction
Deandra Dottin was the most expensive overseas buy at the 2025 WPL auction. She was picked up for INR 1.7 crore (US$200,000) by Gujarat Giants, the team that had controversially excluded her after the first season. She watched the auction proceedings with her West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and celebrated later in the day by smashing 52 off 28 balls in the first T20I against India in Mumbai, although West Indies lost the game.
West Indies' Deandra Dottin was the 1st player to be sold in the WPL 2025 auction!— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 15, 2024
The 33 year old goes to the Gujarat Giants for INR 1.7 crore & remember, she is the first woman in history to score a T20I century! #TataWPL pic.twitter.com/jHeMth2A6K