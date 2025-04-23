Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan look back at their first Instagram photos
It's always interesting to see how a person's social media posting changes over time, usually going from self-conscious to savvy. Gujarat Titans (GT) players shared the stories behind the first photos they ever posted on their Instagram accounts.
Washington Sundar looks back at a photo from 2015, saying he would have rated it 8-10 back then but today he rates it about 4-5. Ouch. Sai Sudharsan talks about a 2017 Tamil Nadu squad photo in which he captained the state team for the first time. His Tamil Nadu and Titans team-mate M Shahrukh Khan is surprised to hear Sudharsan captained the side and jokes that they must have lost. Sudharsan smiles and admits that they indeed lost. Shahrukh's own first photo is also a cricket one: from a college cricket tournament in 2008.
Rashid Khan talks about a trip to the Taj Mahal in 2016 with other Afghanistan players.
Sherfane Rutherford recalls the beach photo he took during his first trip to Dubai, in 2020, while Mahipal Lomror remembers his first trip to Udaipur, in 2015.
Table-toppers Titans are currently enjoying a week's break during IPL 2025. After beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Monday, they are sitting pretty at No. 1, having won six of their eight matches. Delhi Capitals (DC) have also won the same number of matches but have a lower net run rate.
Titans' next game is on April 28 in Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals, who are currently placed at No. 8 on the points table.