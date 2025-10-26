Bangladesh, WI hope for batting comforts in Chattogram T20Is

With the ODIs out of the way - Bangladesh won that 2-1 - West Indies will hope to do better in the three-T20I series in Chattogram, starting Monday. Here's a look at some of the things to keep an eye on.

Bangladesh's high five?

Bangladesh have a chance to win their fifth bilateral T20I series on the trot this week.

They have had a decent time of it in the format since July this year, having defeated Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands. They fell well short at the Asia Cup before blanking Afghanistan 3-0.

For the series against West Indies , they have kept the core of the squad in place, with a big-hitting line-up right down to the lower-middle order. They also have an effective spin attack and a settled fast bowling line-up. All of that has worked for them in the recent past, and they have to make it work again.

West Indies at the other end of the spectrum

West Indies, meanwhile, have lost their last seven bilateral T20I series , dating back to October last year. This includes a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in December, but the one that might have hurt them the most was their last defeat: against Nepal.

The horror run has already claimed Rovman Powell's captaincy - Akeal Hosein led the side in Shai Hope's absence against Nepal last month. Hope will hope for a better showing, although he did oversee a 2-1 ODI series defeat against Bangladesh in Dhaka last week.

Coach Daren Sammy is hoping for better things in Chattogram, saying that West Indies are taking a cue from Bangladesh, who lost the ODI series on their last West Indies tour, but won the T20I series.

Batting was a struggle right through the ODI series in Dhaka • AFP/Getty Images

Teams look for better batting conditions

After the difficult pitches in Dhaka, the two batting line-ups will hope for greener pastures (or flatter pitches at any rate) in Chattogram.

Litton Das returns for Bangladesh, slotting into the top order that now has a bit of competition. Saif Hassan is in great form, so there will be a choice between the left-hand batters Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon to partner him. Towhid Hridoy and Nurul Hasan have to lead the middle order, with Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain to provide the final thrust.

West Indies will look for firepower from Brandon King and Shai Hope at the top, with the likes of Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste and Amir Jangoo fitting into the middle order. Rovman Powell has to push harder in the last six or seven overs, while Sherfane Rutherford will look to fix his batting form.

Will there be anything for the quicks?

West Indies will also hope for a bit of pace and bounce from the Chattogram pitches, so that the likes of Jayden Seales and Jason Holder have some say. Otherwise Hosein will take up new-ball duties, while Gudakesh Motie will look to get among the wickets after a poor ODI series. West Indies will also have an eye on Ramon Simmonds, especially after his impressive debut in Nepal. All dependent on the pitches, of course.

Bangladesh have almost all bases covered on that front. Offspinner Mahedi Hasan, like Akeal, opens the bowling, while Rishad Hossain and Nasum Ahmed will provide middle-overs expertise with the ball. Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed will be rotated in the series, while Tanzim Hasan could be used regularly in the death overs. Shoriful Islam could get a game or two, but only if there's movement on offer for him to exploit.

Pitch and conditions