Stats - Kohli goes past Sangakkara, Rohit equals Tendulkar
India's elder statesmen turned the clock back at the SCG, crossing a number of statistical milestones along the way
14,255 Runs by Virat Kohli in ODI cricket. He is now the second-highest run-getter in the format, going past Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). He stands behind only Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 18,426.
9 Hundreds for Rohit Sharma in ODIs against Australia, the joint-most by any batter alongside Tendulkar. Only one batter has scored more hundreds against an opposition in ODIs - 10 against Sri Lanka by Kohli, who also has nine against West Indies.
6 ODI hundreds for Rohit in Australia, the most by a visiting player in the country, going past Kohli and Kumar Sangakkara, who have five each. Five of Rohit's six hundreds in Australia have come against the home team. No other batter has more than three hundreds against Australia in Australia.
70 50-plus scores for Kohli in ODI chases, the most by any batter, going one ahead of Tendulkar (69).
17 Hundreds for Rohit in ODI chases, the same as Tendulkar, and only behind Kohli's 28.
Rohit now has 50 hundreds across formats in International cricket. Only nine other batters have scored as many so far.
1 Players older than Rohit, who was 38 years and 178 days old on Saturday, to score an ODI century for India. Tendulkar was 38 years and 327 days old when he scored 114 against Bangladesh in 2012.
Rohit is also the second-oldest batter to score an ODI hundred in Australia, after Geoff Boycott, who was 39 years and 51 days old when he scored 105 against Australia, also at the SCG, in 1979.
12 150-plus stands between Rohit and Kohli in ODIs, the joint-most by any pair in the format, alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.
Their century stand in Saturday's ODI was their 19th overall, the third-most by any pair in the format. Tendulkar and Ganguly are at the top with 26 century stands, while Kumar Sangakkara and Tilakaratne Dilshan are second with 20.
1454 Partnership runs between Rohit and Kohli in ODIs against Australia, across 27 innings. Only one pair has more partnership runs against an opponent - 1484 by Desmond Haynes and Richie Richardson against Pakistan.
2106 Days between the last two century partnerships between Rohit and Kohli in international cricket. The previous one was also in an ODI against Australia, back in January 2020, when they added 137 for the second wicket. In between, the pair had batted 49 times across formats (nine times in Tests, 20 in ODIs and 20 in T20Is) without a century stand.
3 Wins for India against Australia across the 20 ODIs they have played at the SCG. Their previous two wins came in 2008 and 2016.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo