India pick best fielder of the SA T20I series
Who's the winner?
The dressing-room award for India's best fielder returns to our phone screens for the T20Is against South Africa. This time, fielding coach T Dilip has chosen to pick a winner for the series instead of each match. Mohammed Siraj gets his medal after a long wait.
The medal-giving ceremony became popular during the 2023 World Cup because Dilip found innovative ways of announcing the winner, sometimes via the stadium's giant screen, the Spidercam, and once even roping in the groundstaff for the award.
Virat Kohli won the medal for the final.
After the semi-final against New Zealand, Dilip declared Ravindra Jadeja the winner through the dressing-room TV, and Suryakumar Yadav, the previous winner, spiced things up with a dash of poetry when handing over the medal.
For India's final league game, against Netherlands in Bengaluru, he roped in some very important people - Chinnaswamy's groundsmen held up signs to declare SKY as the winner.
At Eden Gardens after the 243-run victory over South Africa, the four contenders for the medal were asked to stand in a circle by the sight screen and a camera buggy panned on each player before freezing on the eventual winner, captain Rohit Sharma. Below are the other the medal-winning announcements.
In Mumbai, after a massive win over Sri Lanka, local boy and World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar announced the medal winner - Shreyas Iyer.
In Lucknow after India's 100-run win over England, Dilip plunged the whole stadium into darkness before lighting up the winner's name - KL Rahul.
In Dharamsala, after they beat New Zealand, he got the Spidercam to deliver the medal to Iyer.
In Pune, after India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, he announced Ravindra Jadeja's win via the giant screen on the ground.