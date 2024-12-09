Matches (10)
WI vs BAN (1)
SA vs SL (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SMAT (2)
The Buzz

Little Sanga to national player - Sharujan Shanmuganathan delights all

ESPNcricinfo staff
09-Dec-2024 • 45 mins ago
Spotted playing by the boundary side of an international as a five-year-old wearing a "Little Sangakkara" jersey, Sharujan Shanmuganathan impressed commentators with his batting technique. So it's no surprise that 13 years later, he's playing for Sri Lanka's Under-19 side and scoring a hundred.

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback