Little Sanga to national player - Sharujan Shanmuganathan delights all
Spotted playing by the boundary side of an international as a five-year-old wearing a "Little Sangakkara" jersey, Sharujan Shanmuganathan impressed commentators with his batting technique. So it's no surprise that 13 years later, he's playing for Sri Lanka's Under-19 side and scoring a hundred.
From to now next big hope— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 6, 2024
Sharujan Shanmuganathan has taken the Mens U19 #AsiaCup by storm #SonySportsNetwork #NewHomeOfAsiaCup #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Eq3JUBnz6I