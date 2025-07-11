Stuart Broad recalls his longest first-baller ever'
Stuart Broad might be a full-fledged commentator now talking about the action out in the middle, but he still has to relive his playing days now and then. Jonathan Agnew reminded him of his ten first-ball dismissals in Tests and asked if he could pick the one that "would put a smile on the commentator's face". Broad knew the "innings" Aggers wished to talk about and offered an explanation for what Aggers called "the longest first-baller there's ever been".
It was the Adelaide Ashes Test in 2013-14. England were 117 for 6 in response to Australia's 570 when Broad walked out to bat. "So I got out to the middle," Broad recalled. "Mitchell Johnson's obviously bowling pretty quick. And beautiful blue sky at Adelaide. Belting sunshine and the sun was reflecting something off the sight screen directly at me. In fairness, Brad Haddin, the wicketkeeper, came up to the stumps and said, 'I can see that too brightly where I'm wicketkeeping. Can we get something put over the sight screen in that corner?'
"But they had to go get ladders and all sorts. I do remember thinking: this is taking too long. And then I overthought the trigger. I overthought what he [Johnson] was going to bowl to me. I told myself 5000 times he's going to bounce me. And he didn't. It was full. Hit my stumps and I went."
Broad's dismissal was Johnson's third in the over and he finished the innings with 7 for 40. Australia went on to win the Test by 218 runs and the series 5-0.