Stuart Broad recalls his longest first-baller ever'

It was the Adelaide Ashes Test in 2013-14. England were 117 for 6 in response to Australia's 570 when Broad walked out to bat. "So I got out to the middle," Broad recalled. "Mitchell Johnson's obviously bowling pretty quick. And beautiful blue sky at Adelaide. Belting sunshine and the sun was reflecting something off the sight screen directly at me. In fairness, Brad Haddin, the wicketkeeper, came up to the stumps and said, 'I can see that too brightly where I'm wicketkeeping. Can we get something put over the sight screen in that corner?'