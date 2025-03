Shut up whiners, India had to overcome lots of burdens to win the Champions Trophy

For Pakistan, what was meant to be a crowning moment - hosting an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996 - became something more like a public flogging. To be fair to the PCB (a sentence we don't write often), not all of their pain was self-inflicted. From Pakistan's name being scrubbed off the TV broadcast logo , to India's anthem being played at the Gaddafi , to losing out on the right to stage the final - as India's gravitational pull dragged the tournament away to the UAE - to having no representative on stage for the trophy presentation , the hosts were slowly ghosted. Sure, there was some self-sabotage, like always - Pakistan winning zero games didn't help. But remember, just because you're paranoid, doesn't mean they aren't out to get you.