Never mind the tariffs, cricket's trade wars are the ones to watch
Harry Brook and Corbin Bosch have been the first casualties in this game of cricket chicken, and no one is safe
It's Trade Wars Szn, apparently, and while cricket won't register high on the import/export ledger in either China or the US, that doesn't mean the game is short on geopolitical posturing. Witness the PSL opting to go toe-to-toe with the IPL during the global T20 circuit's premium window.
What does it all mean, apart from a brightly coloured smorgasboard of short-form frippery swamping the airwaves just when the County Championship is looking to remind everyone it still exists? Inevitably there are clashes and conflicts, although the legal shemozzle threatened by the ECB, attempting to limit the global supply of James Vince, was resolved amicably enough in the end.
Others have not been so fortunate. The T20 ecosystem is now so complex that we're seeing the introduction of what economists call non-tariff barriers (Pakistan players might suggest these have existed, at least where the IPL is concerned, for some time). Hence Corbin Bosch, having broken an agreement with Peshawar Zalmi in order to run the drinks for Mumbai Indians, can now expect to be impounded on the spot should he step into Pakistan at any point over the next 12 months.
This, of course, mirrors the sanction imposed by the IPL on those players who bail out of lucrative contracts at short notice. (Who are these ingrates? Do they think they have free will?) Although you suspect that if, say, new England white-ball captain Harry Brook were to triumphantly lift the T20 World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium early next year, his two-year ban would be rescinded as quickly as the first team owner could say "Hey, maybe this guy can play spin after all…"
Because if the Light Roller has learned anything about trade wars, it's that they boil down to strategy, brinkmanship and holding your nerve. That and rewriting the regulations whenever is convenient, which the BCCI surely has in its locker.
****
Could the man to unite the warring parties be TikTok teddy bear David Warner? Australia's former attack dog is now off the leash, negotiating the gig economy as a T20 freelancer. And while he found himself surplus to requirements in the IPL mega auction, he landed safely in the arms of the PSL, picked in the platinum category and given the Karachi Kings captaincy to boot. He has already showcased his diplomatic skills by playing down the idea that he has received any stick from Indian fans after crossing the aisle - though this might be business savvy as much as his innate feel for subcontinental relations. With his 2min 50sec cameo in Tollywood flick Robinhood he stands to be one of the few cricketers to putting bums on seats in both India and Pakistan over the next few weeks.
****
James Anderson may have been rejected by the IPL, but that has not dimmed his enthusiasm for a 24th English domestic season with Lancashire. By which we mean he turned up to the team's media day in Manchester looking moodier than Tom Moody in a muu-muu morosely mooching around Morrisons in search of a mango mousse on a mizzly Monday morning, before declaring himself fitter than he's ever been (but also injured and unavailable to play for the first month). England, of course, decided to pension Anderson off last season, and he's all set to be given a knighthood - but nothing could keep him from the county grind. Except a dodgy calf.
****
Speaking of heritage cricketers, it has come to the Light Roller's attention that MS Dhoni is still playing at the highest level - almost five years since we last made a joke about the ongoing circus around his retirement. You can understand why CSK are clinging on. Dhoni has won games for them purely on his aura, or at least a well-judged wink at the right opposition bowler. Which is fine, but being able to run might also help. "His knees aren't what they used to be," admitted Stephen Fleming, in tones that are usually reserved for discussing grandpa's trips to the supermarket. One day, no doubt, there'll be a statue of Dhoni up at Chepauk, but for now it sounds like the Whistle Podu crew are having to make do with a still life.
****
Fan engagement, that's what every sporting organisation wants to drive these days. Although perhaps not of the kind that Khushdil Shah attempted during Pakistan's tour of New Zealand. Khushdil had to be held back by security after two spectators, allegedly Afghans, started shouting "anti-Pakistan slogans" - something you'd think the Pakistan players might have to start preparing for back home after being beaten by a combined 7-1 scoreline across white-ball formats. Still, it could have been worse. At least no one called Khushdil a potato.
Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick