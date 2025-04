Never mind the tariffs, cricket's trade wars are the ones to watch

Could the man to unite the warring parties be TikTok teddy bear David Warner ? Australia's former attack dog is now off the leash, negotiating the gig economy as a T20 freelancer. And while he found himself surplus to requirements in the IPL mega auction, he landed safely in the arms of the PSL, picked in the platinum category and given the Karachi Kings captaincy to boot. He has already showcased his diplomatic skills by playing down the idea that he has received any stick from Indian fans after crossing the aisle - though this might be business savvy as much as his innate feel for subcontinental relations. With his 2min 50sec cameo in Tollywood flickhe stands to be one of the few cricketers to putting bums on seats in both India and Pakistan over the next few weeks.