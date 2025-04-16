Never mind the tariffs, cricket's trade wars are the ones to watch

It's Trade Wars Szn, apparently, and while cricket won't register high on the import/export ledger in either China or the US, that doesn't mean the game is short on geopolitical posturing. Witness the PSL opting to go toe-to-toe with the IPL during the global T20 circuit's premium window.

Because if the Light Roller has learned anything about trade wars, it's that they boil down to strategy, brinkmanship and holding your nerve. That and rewriting the regulations whenever is convenient, which the BCCI surely has in its locker.