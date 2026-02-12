Tracey Orr appointed as Warwickshire's new chair

Warwickshire have appointed Tracey Orr as the club's new chair, replacing Mark McCafferty, who has been in the role for the past six years.

Orr, who has been a senior independent director at the club since 2023, will take up her new role on May 1. She is also a member of the cricket committee, board lead for professional women's cricket, and a member of nominations and remuneration committees.

"I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as the new chair at Warwickshire County Cricket Club," Orr said. "I have always been moved by the passion, enthusiasm and dedication demonstrated by everyone you meet since joining the club four years ago. It was this collective commitment from members, colleagues, players, communities and friends of this club that inspired me to want to lead it forward."

Orr, who attended Aston University in 1984 and has been a long-term resident in the West Midlands, spent 30 years working at the Central England Co-operative, rising to become chief operating officer in 2021, overseeing an 8000-strong workforce and an annual revenue in excess of £900 million.

Since retiring from that post, she has also been a member of the board of trustees of Birmingham Repertory Theatre, board director at the Civil Service Sports Council, and vice-chair and senior independent director at Ice Hockey UK.

In her new role at Edgbaston, Orr will oversee the latest stage of the ground's renovation, while combining the club's long-standing men's professional teams with the new Bears Women set-up that attained Tier 1 status last year, as well as the Birmingham Phoenix franchise in the Hundred, following last year's equity sale that resulted in Knighthead Capital Management entering into a partnership with the club.

Her predecessor McCafferty is also stepping down from the Warwickshire board after nine years.

"It has been a privilege to help guide this great club through the latest phase of its illustrious history," he said. "For so many of us, Edgbaston and the Bears continue to create special experiences, friendships and lasting memories. As custodians of that responsibility, we seek always to leave the club and this wonderful venue stronger than before.

"I'm delighted that I shall be handing over to Tracey, with whom I've worked closely over the last four years. She has a wealth of relevant experience, coupled with a deep understanding of the region, and has already been central to many of our key strategies.