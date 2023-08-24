Umesh Yadav signs with Essex for rest of the County season

He replaces Doug Bracewell and will be available for home clashes against Middlesex and Hampshire and an away game against Northamptonshire

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav has signed with Essex for the final three matches of the ongoing County Division One Championship, the English club has announced.

Umesh will replace New Zealand quick Doug Bracewell in the squad, joining Simon Harmer as the second overseas player.

Umesh had turned out for Middlesex last year and played three Championship games for them, picking up four wickets at 71.50. A quad injury , which he suffered during a game against Gloucestershire in the Royal London One-Day Cup, ended his stint early.

Umesh will be eligible for selection for Essex's home games against Middlesex and Hampshire as well as the away game against Northamptonshire.

"I am really pleased to join Essex and make what I hope will be some valuable contributions to the team's success this year," Umesh said via a press release. "I enjoyed playing in England with Middlesex last season, and it will be good to return and test myself in those conditions again, especially in the midst of a title race."

He has played 57 Tests, 75 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, and has picked up a combined 288 international wickets. His most recent appearance for India came at the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June, where he claimed a match-haul of 2 for 131 as India lost by 209 runs at The Oval.

"Umesh is a superb signing for us, and we all know what he will be able to bring to our attack at a crucial time of the season," Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said.

"He is vastly experienced and has taken wickets at the top levels of the game for more than a decade now, so as well as contributing during our run-in, we hope he can pass on some of his wisdom to our young players too."