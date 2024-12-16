UP fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot retires from Indian cricket

Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot has announced his retirement from Indian cricket.

Rajpoot most recently represented UP in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, where he went wicketless across two matches. He made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2012-2013 season and took 248 wickets in 80 first-class games, at an average of 29.25. He also picked up 71 List A wickets from 50 games at 26.94, and 105 in 87 T20s at 21.55 with an economy rate of 7.75.

He represented Chennai Super Kings (2013), Kolkata Knight Riders (2016-17), Kings XI Punjab (2018-19), Rajasthan Royals (2020) in the IPL, picking up 24 wickets in 29 matches at an average of 33.91 with an economy rate of 9.23. He was part of the Lucknow Super Giants squad in 2022 but didn't get a game.

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from Indian Cricket," he wrote on social media. "My journey from 2009-2024 has been the most wonderful period of my life. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for India, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Kanpur Cricket Association, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings 11, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

"To all my team-mates, coaches, especially thanks to physio Dr Saif Naqvi, my coach Shashi sir and support staff; it has been an absolute privilege to played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To all my fans who have supported me through the ups & downs, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me. I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today.