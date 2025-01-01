Vijay Hazare Trophy: Agarawal, Tilak, Nair go big as tournament crosses halfway mark

The talking points from the first half of 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, which has just veered past the halfway mark.

Mayank hits purple patch

Mayank Agarawal , the Karnataka captain, recorded his third straight List A century, in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad on Tuesday . However, it wasn't enough as Hyderabad chased down 322 with two balls to spare. Hyderabad's chase was fuelled by Tilak Varma , who laid the foundation with a 106-ball 99.

After four games, Agarawal is currently the second-highest run-getter in the 50-over competition, having racked up 428 runs in five innings. His strike rate of 117.26 is the highest among the current top five run-scorers.

Agarawal's up-turn in form comes at a time when Karnataka's senior players are all on notice, with the selectors keen on handing opportunities to younger players. The selection churn has already led to the likes of Manish Pandey and K Gowtham finding themselves out of favour , while a number of other senior players, like R Samarth and Karun Nair , have found homes with other state sides.

Agarawal, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, has been in patchy form this season. He managed just 179 innings in seven innings at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. More importantly, he presided over Karnataka's group-stage exit. In seven innings in the first half of the Ranji season, Agarawal managed just 203 runs at an average of 29.

With four wins in five games, Karnataka are currently second in Group C, tied on 16 points with toppers Punjab. Mumbai, the T20 champions, are currently third with 12 points.

Nair leads from the front

Elsewhere, Agarawal's former Karnataka teammate, Nair, has been in rip-roaring form for Vidarbha, whom he's also captaining. Unbeaten in the competition, Nair's scores so far read: 112*, 44*, 163* and 111*. The last of those knocks, also the most recent one, was instrumental in Vidarbha knocking the wind out of Tamil Nadu in Visakhapatnam, whose knockouts qualification has taken a slight hit.

Nair currently sits on top of the run charts, his 430 runs in four innings coming at a strike rate of 116.21. His form has coincided with Vidarbha topping Group D with four wins in as many matches. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are currently second and third.

Nair was also the team's top-scorer at SMAT.

File Photo: Prabhsimran Singh made 125 off 95 balls against Saurashtra • BCCI

Abhishek, Prabhsimran set records

This is the joint second-highest opening stand in the tournament history, equalling the record set by Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Gharami in 2022.

Abhishek, also Punjab's captain, hit a career-best 170, off just 96 balls, while Prabhsimran hit 125. The record for the highest opening stand is currently held by Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan and B Sai Sudharsan, who put on 416 against Arunachal in November 2022.

Punjab's 424 is also the joint fifth-highest total in Vijay Hazare history. Saurashtra's Arpit Vasavada was their top scorer with 104, but they fell 57 short eventually.

A game prior to that, Arshdeep Singh recorded his second List A five-for, taking 5 for 38, as Punjab beat Mumbai , in Ahmedabad. Prabhsimran then hit an unbeaten 150, off 101 balls, as Punjab chased down 249 in just 29 overs to gain a massive net-run-rate advantage over the rest of the pack.

Earlier in the tournament , Prabhsimran's cousin, Anmolpreet Singh, recorded the third-fastest List A hundred - off 35 balls - against Arunachal.

Mhatre - fast climbing up the ladder