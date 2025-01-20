Old and new pieces fit perfectly as Karnataka get their jigsaw right

Karnataka broke a five-year title drought when they beat Vidarbha to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vadodara on Saturday night. Here's a look at what went into their title-winning run, where they dropped just one of their ten matches.

Mayank Agarawal leads from the front

Over the past two seasons, the selectors had moved on from a number of seasoned players, who have had to find new teams or wait for answers on their future - R Samarth and Karun Nair have shifted to Uttarakhand and Vidarbha, respectively, while Manish Pandey and K Gowtham are out.

Karnataka hadn't come close to winning the title in any of the formats last season, and in this one, 2024-25, they exited in the quarter-finals of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and have had a tough time during the first half of the Ranji Trophy season. Against this backdrop, Mayank Agarawal 's four centuries and 651 runs at an average of 93 in a title-winning campaign came at a time when there was a growing sense that the selectors were looking towards youngsters.

"I thought I had a great tournament," Agarawal told ESPNcricinfo. "To be overshadowed by somebody who had a record-breaking run like Karun - it was absolutely stunning for him to achieve what he did and I'm delighted for him - but, at a personal level, those four hundreds made a massive difference personally and for the team."

A slight shift in technique was the starting point. "I made subtle changes in my setup and backlift," Agarawal explained. "It was also more about breaking down different phases in the game and making plans for those phases and executing those. When you execute it once, you get the confidence and a rhythm and hunger to keep going it again and again."

Agarawal's upturn in form came after not finding any takers at the IPL mega auction ahead of the 2025 season.

"To be honest, I gave myself six-eight hours to soak in what had happened and then said to myself, 'listen, this is what has happened, this is where I'm at - what do I do next?' I didn't want to sit and brood over why it didn't happen.

"It was a knock on the chin and instead of getting upset, I tried to figure out what I need to do, what my immediate focus should be and how I get back on track. So the hundreds and runs was the coming together of all these processes I set for myself in rediscovering myself."

[File photo] Krishnan Shrijith is one of the bright new finds in the batting department • KSCA

Revamped middle order: KV Aneesh, R Smaran and K Shrijith

Agarawal picked out Karnataka's ability to win key moments regularly as a major reason for their success. It started from the go, with Karnataka chasing 381 against Mumbai in their tournament opener. "That instilled a lot of belief, because this is after all a team in transition," Agarawal said.

K Shrijith scored 150, and Praveen Dubey bounced back from an expensive spell with the ball (2 for 89) with an unbeaten 65. "You suddenly saw fearlessness that the younger group carried forward from there - it was as if that chase unlocked something within the youngsters."

In the second game against Puducherry, R Smaran got his first List A hundred in his maiden season. Smaran had been a standout player in the Under-23s last season for Karnataka. His temperament and ability to soak in pressure was evident again in the final. With Karnataka in choppy waters at 67 for 3, he put together a remarkable partnership with Shrijith to set up the finish for Abhinav Manohar.

Smaran finished as Karnataka's second-highest run-getter, hitting 433 runs in seven innings at an average of 72.16 with two hundreds and two half-centuries. Shrijith made 303 runs, 228 of those in two innings alone - against Mumbai and in the final against Vidarbha - which points to some thought in team selection, since they persisted with him despite a dip in the middle of the tournament.

Like Smaran, KV Aneesh is a product of the Under-23s, and he flourished to play a crucial role in the middle order in Pandey's absence. Aneesh, who grew up in the UAE but returned home to be able to give his cricket career the best shot possible, broke through into the state side on the back of 922 runs, including a double-century in the final, in the CK Nayudu Trophy last season. At the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Aneesh hit a crucial 83 against Saurashtra and 52 in the quarter-final against Baroda.

It also helped that Devdutt Padikkal , who was available for the knockouts after the Australia Test series, hit 102 and 86 in their quarter-final and semi-final wins over Baroda and Haryana.

"I thought I had a great tournament" • Mayank Agarawal

Abhilash Shetty, the new left-arm pacer on the block

It's a dimension to Karnataka's bowling attack that has been missing since S Aravind exited in 2017-18. While there have been a few left-armers, like Prateek Jain, who have played sporadically, they hadn't found that one seamer capable of playing across formats. Until the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Abhilash Shetty arrived in style, taking a five-for against Punjab on his List A debut, and carrying on that form to finish with 17 wickets in seven games, the joint-third-highest in the tournament. Seven of those wickets came in the semi-final and final.

"In the game against Punjab, Abhilash picked up two wickets in an over [Anmol Malhotra and Ramandeep Singh] as he came back for his second spell - which was the turning point I'd say between us having to chase 290 and chasing 248," Agarawal said. "He's a very talented bowler, who understood what he needed to do whenever he was brought on to bowl."

Shetty's arrival coincided with Karnataka's bowling stocks having been depleted. Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar were both out injured, while Prasidh Krishna was away with the Test squad in Australia, though he rejoined the team on his return.

This made Shetty the partner to the consistent V Koushik , who not only contributed 18 wickets (just two short of Arshdeep Singh's chart-topping 20) but also made a crucial 7 not out at No. 11 in an unbroken 47-run stand with Agarawal to seal a tense win against Punjab, which was massive in the overall context of their qualification to the knockouts.

Shreyas Gopal delivers on his return