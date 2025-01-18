Matches (10)
Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Final at Vadodara, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Karnataka
L
W
W
W
W
Vidarbha
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 20:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KNTKA10 M • 632 Runs • 90.29 Avg • 107.3 SR
KNTKA9 M • 364 Runs • 52 Avg • 87.29 SR
VIDAR10 M • 769 Runs • 256.33 Avg • 122.64 SR
VIDAR8 M • 469 Runs • 67 Avg • 92.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KNTKA9 M • 18 Wkts • 4.93 Econ • 29.5 SR
KNTKA10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.42 Econ • 35.75 SR
VIDAR10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.28 Econ • 29.82 SR
VIDAR7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 26 SR
Squad
KNTKA
VIDAR
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Vijay Hazare Trophy News
Karun Nair stars again for Vidarbha to set up finale date with Karnataka
Before Nair's fireworks, Yash Rathod and Dhruv Shorey scored hundreds to set the platform for a comfortable win
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Padikkal, Shetty step up as Karnataka storm into final
Karnataka, searching for a fifth title, now await the winner of the semi-final between Vidarbha and Maharashtra
'I'm amazed myself' - Karun Nair reflects on record-breaking run
He has racked up five hundreds in his last six List A innings to lead Vidarbha into the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy
Nair, Shorey unbeaten centuries power Vidarbha into Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals
The two made short work of the 292-run chase against Rajasthan in Vadodara
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|GUJ
|7
|7
|0
|0
|28
|2.582
|HRYNA
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|0.728
|JHK
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.423
|UKHND
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.846
|GOA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.676
|ASSAM
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.816
|ODSA
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|0.170
|MNPR
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-2.952
Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|MAHA
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|1.736
|RAJ
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.349
|RLYS
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.856
|HP
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.649
|AP
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|1.115
|SVCS
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|-0.510
|SIKM
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|-1.395
|MEGHA
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-2.474
Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|KNTKA
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|1.393
|PNJB
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|2.401
|MUM
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|2.114
|HYD
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.516
|PONDI
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.880
|SAU
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.570
|NAGA
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-0.690
|ARP
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-6.246
Group D
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|VIDAR
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24
|1.996
|TN
|6
|4
|1
|0
|18
|2.443
|UP
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|0.338
|CGR
|6
|2
|3
|0
|10
|-1.122
|CHD
|6
|2
|3
|0
|10
|0.415
|J + K
|6
|1
|4
|0
|6
|-0.560
|MIZO
|6
|0
|5
|0
|2
|-4.298