Matches (10)
PAK vs WI (1)
BPL (2)
ILT20 (1)
SA20 (1)
BBL (1)
Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
PM Cup (2)

Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Final at Vadodara, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Vadodara, January 18, 2025, Vijay Hazare Trophy
PrevNext
Karnataka FlagKarnataka
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 20:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MA Agarwal
10 M • 632 Runs • 90.29 Avg • 107.3 SR
KV Aneesh
9 M • 364 Runs • 52 Avg • 87.29 SR
KK Nair
10 M • 769 Runs • 256.33 Avg • 122.64 SR
DR Shorey
8 M • 469 Runs • 67 Avg • 92.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Gopal
9 M • 18 Wkts • 4.93 Econ • 29.5 SR
V Koushik
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.42 Econ • 35.75 SR
HS Dubey
10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.28 Econ • 29.82 SR
NN Bhute
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 26 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 January 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Vijay Hazare Trophy News

Karun Nair stars again for Vidarbha to set up finale date with Karnataka

Before Nair's fireworks, Yash Rathod and Dhruv Shorey scored hundreds to set the platform for a comfortable win

Karun Nair stars again for Vidarbha to set up finale date with Karnataka

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Padikkal, Shetty step up as Karnataka storm into final

Karnataka, searching for a fifth title, now await the winner of the semi-final between Vidarbha and Maharashtra

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Padikkal, Shetty step up as Karnataka storm into final

'I'm amazed myself' - Karun Nair reflects on record-breaking run

He has racked up five hundreds in his last six List A innings to lead Vidarbha into the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy

'I'm amazed myself' - Karun Nair reflects on record-breaking run

Nair, Shorey unbeaten centuries power Vidarbha into Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals

The two made short work of the 292-run chase against Rajasthan in Vadodara

Nair, Shorey unbeaten centuries power Vidarbha into Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals

Haryana sneak past Gujarat in low-scorer to make Vijay Hazare Trophy semis

A collapse of 5 for 19 was not enough to halt Haryana's march to the semi-finals

Haryana sneak past Gujarat in low-scorer to make Vijay Hazare Trophy semis
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
GUJ7700282.582
HRYNA7610240.728
JHK7430160.423
UKHND7340120.846
GOA734012-0.676
ASSAM734012-0.816
ODSA725080.170
MNPR70700-2.952
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAHA7610241.736
RAJ7520200.349
RLYS7520200.856
HP7430160.649
AP7430161.115
SVCS72508-0.510
SIKM72508-1.395
MEGHA70700-2.474
Group C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KNTKA7610241.393
PNJB7610242.401
MUM7520202.114
HYD7430160.516
PONDI734012-0.880
SAU7340120.570
NAGA71604-0.690
ARP70700-6.246
Group D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIDAR6600241.996
TN6410182.443
UP6320140.338
CGR623010-1.122
CHD6230100.415
J + K61406-0.560
MIZO60502-4.298
Group E
TeamMWLDPTNRR
BRODA6510200.851
BENG6410180.539
MP6320140.583
DELHI6330120.371
KER6230100.652
TPURA61406-1.894
BIHAR61504-1.261
Full Table