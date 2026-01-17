Italy announce squad for maiden T20 World Cup appearance

Italy are in Group C at the 2026 T20 World Cup along with Bangladesh, England, Nepal and West Indies. They play their first game against Bangladesh in Kolkata on February 9, then make a trip to Mumbai to play Nepal on February 12, and back to Kolkata to take on England on February 16 and West Indies on February 19.

The 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka begins on February 7 and ends on March 8. The tournament comprises 20 teams divided into four groups of five each in the first round, after which the top two teams from each group make it to the Super Eight stage. In that round, the eight teams are further divided into two groups of four, from which the top two qualify for the semi-finals.