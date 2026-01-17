Italy announce squad for maiden T20 World Cup appearance
Wayne Madsen to lead 15-member group that includes former SA international JJ Smuts
Wayne Madsen has been named captain of Italy's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka - their maiden appearance at a World Cup.
The 15-member squad also includes former South African international JJ Smuts, and two pairs of brothers: Harry Manenti and Benjamin Manenti, and Anthony Mosca and Justin Mosca.
Italy had been led by former Australian international Joe Burns during their qualification campaign but he was removed from the captaincy and dropped from the team late last year. They made it by finishing second, behind Netherlands, in the Europe Regional Qualifier in July last year.
Italy's coaching staff comprises head coach John Davison and assistant coaches Kevin O'Brien and Dougie Brown.
Italy are in Group C at the 2026 T20 World Cup along with Bangladesh, England, Nepal and West Indies. They play their first game against Bangladesh in Kolkata on February 9, then make a trip to Mumbai to play Nepal on February 12, and back to Kolkata to take on England on February 16 and West Indies on February 19.
The 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka begins on February 7 and ends on March 8. The tournament comprises 20 teams divided into four groups of five each in the first round, after which the top two teams from each group make it to the Super Eight stage. In that round, the eight teams are further divided into two groups of four, from which the top two qualify for the semi-finals.
Italy squad for T20 World Cup
Zain Ali, Marcus Campopiano (wk), Ali Hasan, Crishan Kalugamage, Wayne Madsen (capt), Harry Manenti, Gian Piero Meade, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca