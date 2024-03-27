Wellington take Plunket Shield title after final-day washout

Northern Districts had given themselves a chance of pushing for victory but rain ended their hopes

Wellington were unbeaten throughout the Plunket Shield season • Margot Butcher

Wellington have been crowned Plunket Shield champions after the final day against Northern Districts in Hamilton was washed out.

The match at Seddon Park was effectively a final with Wellington and Northern Districts the only two sides in with a chance of claiming the title in the final round.

Wellington had entered the game with a small lead at the top of the table and were able to accrue enough bonus points over the first two innings to stay ahead

Northern Districts had given themselves a chance of claiming the title after Tim Seifert 's century had earned them a small lead of 88 then they had Wellington 127 for 4 in their second innings but they were unable to get into the field on the final day.

Wellington's Nathan Smith was the leading wicket-taker of the season • Getty Images

"Ideally, you want to see the game go the distance, but it's a competition [where] you work hard throughout the season, we're unbeaten the whole season, so I think for me, we are the deserving winners," Wellington captain Tom Blundell said.

"It's a pretty special day. For me the Plunket Shield is probably the most rewarding trophy in domestic cricket, you play a whole season, and to come away with the Plunket Shield is pretty special memory."

Blundell had earlier played a key role with a century in Wellington's first innings to lift them 323 in a final-wicket stand of 77 with Ben Sears which earned vital bonus points.