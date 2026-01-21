West Indies make two changes and bowl with T20I series on the line
Afghanistan also made a change to the team that won the first T20I in Dubai
Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs Afghanistan
With the T20I series on the line, West Indies captain Brandon King decided to chase in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Dubai. West Indies are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series.
Both teams are also looking to fine-tune their XIs for the T20 World Cup that starts on February 7. West Indies made two changes with left-arm seamer Ramon Simmonds and top-order batter Alick Athanaze replacing Jayden Seales and Amir Jangoo. For Afghanistan, left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi came in for Ziaur Rahman, the seam bowler who took a three-wicket haul in the first T20I.
Afghanistan won the first T20I by 38 runs on the back of Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 87 and Darwish Rasooli's 84. Seamer Ziaur also took a three-for as West Indies posted only 143 in response to a target of 182. The spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad took two wickets apiece.
West Indies 1 Brandon King (capt), 2 Alick Athanaze, 3 Evin Lewis, 4 Johnson Charles (wk), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Quentin Sampson, 7 Matthew Forde, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Khary Pierre, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Ramon Simmonds
Afghanistan 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Sediqullah Atal, 4 Darwish Rasooli, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rashid Khan (capt), 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx