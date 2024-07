When was the last time England took the field in a Test without Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad

The second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge was only the second time in 17 years that England had gone into a home Test without either Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad in the side. The run started in 2007: Anderson did not play in the four-Test series against West Indies in May and June, but he was back in July for the series against India, and then Broad made his debut in December against Sri Lanka in Colombo . After that, the only home Test in which either of them appeared until last week was the rain-affected draw against West Indies at Edgbaston in 2012. The pair did miss quite a few of England's overseas Tests in this period.