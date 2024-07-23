When was the last time England took the field in a Test without Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad

Unsurprisingly, Green was also a good tennis player in his youth, and eventually had to choose between his two sporting loves. "It was a very tough decision - I could never decide growing up," he told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2019. "I learnt to walk on a tennis court and then cricket came as a second passion. I think the challenge of individual sports, where you are actually isolated by yourself, can become a little bit consuming. I think I'm definitely more people- and team-oriented than individual-oriented."