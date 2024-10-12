Sana boost for Pakistan, Diana ruled out for must-win clash vs NZ

Pakistan remain in contention for the knockouts but need to beat New Zealand by a substantial margin on Monday, and hope other results go their way. If India beat Australia out Sunday, Pakistan will not be able to reach the semis.

Sana was missed on Friday, where Pakistan were also without senior seamer Diana Baig, who on Saturday was replaced in the squad by Najiha Alvi after failing to recover from a right calf muscle injury she suffered during their first match of the tournament, against Sri Lanka on October 3.

Diana Baig walked off injured after bowling one ball • ICC/Getty Images

Najiha, a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has played 12 ODIs and eight T20Is, scoring 14 runs across her four innings in the shortest format. She last played at international level during Pakistan's tour of England in May, scoring 26 not out and 6 in her two ODI innings there. Prior to that, she played in both home white-ball series against West Indies.

Against Australia, Pakistan's batting, in particular, misfired as only Aliya Riaz scored more than 20, and they were bowled out for the lowest total so far in the tournament, 82.

Though Sana, who was named captain of the side in August, has been batting as low as No.7 in the two matches she has played so far, she was up at No.5 in the lead-up, and holds Pakistan's highest individual score at this event: 30. She has also opened the bowling and is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker with four strikes from two matches and has their lowest economy rate of 4.82.

Opening batter Muneeba Ali led in Sana's absence and faced questions over the batting collapse, which she responded to gamely. "We accept as a batting group that this is the third match and we have not adapted to the conditions really well. We will have to step up the batting for the next match," she said at the post-match press conference. "As a batting group, we will have to sit and think how we can increase our scoring areas and what approach we should take in the next match."

Earlier in the tournament, Sana was questioned over why she is not batting higher and maintained it was a "team decision." When Muneeba was asked whether the coach had been making decisions unilaterally, she rejected that assumption and explained that the team remained a work in progress.