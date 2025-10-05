Bates: 'After the game Sophie and I will reminisce on how far we've come'

She has the chance to celebrate the landmark with fellow New Zealand stalwart and captain Sophie Devine , who will feature in her 300th international match on Monday.

Bates had made her debut in an ODI against India in 2006 aged 19, just a few months before a 17-year-old Devine made her first appearance for the White Ferns on their tour of Australia. At the time, Bates was also an elite basketball player - she even represented New Zealand at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before switching her focus to cricket.

Bates said that she and Devine will put those milestones on the back burner for now, and that the focus is on their crucial World Cup fixture against South Africa after they had lost their opening game to Australia on October 1

"Yeah, there's probably a little bit of embarrassment from both of us," Bates said at her press conference on the eve of New Zealand's clash against South Africa. "We just feel that when we celebrate these milestones, it's just because we're getting old. But yeah, it's one of those things that maybe in the moment, you probably take for granted, and it's a World Cup game, and we don't want to get too carried away with that milestone.

"But I know after the game, Sophie and I will sit and reminisce on how far we've come, not only as players together throughout this career, but as a team. I just think there's been so much growth in New Zealand women's cricket and those younger players coming through. So, yeah, we'll be really proud. But in the morning, I think we'll just be trying to get on with the cricket. And it's something [in] ten years' time when we're both not playing, we might have a cup of coffee and think how cool it was to do it in Indore in India."

Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates - New Zealand's two superstars • ICC/Getty Images

Devine had kicked off New Zealand's campaign with a run-a-ball 112 - her ninth ODI hundred - but it was not enough to stop the Australia juggernaut on Wednesday. Despite the opening defeat, Craig McMillan , New Zealand's assistant coach, was pleased with Devine's form.

"Well, I think the thing about whenever Sophie Devine's at the crease, the game is never over," McMillan said on Friday. "I think Australia felt that as well because she's so powerful, can hit boundaries, and even though we were needing to go at nine or ten an over... for quite a while we were actually doing that, and she was the key to that. It was a class, a great way to start the tournament, really. She's really put a stamp on this tournament right from the start, and that's what you want from your captain, from your leader, and the other girls will follow her."

Devine will retire from ODI cricket at the conclusion of the ongoing World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, but will remain available for T20Is under a casual playing agreement with New Zealand Cricket [NZC]. Bates, who has had a front-row seat to Devine's rise, delivered a glowing appraisal of her all-around ability and suggested that Devine is irreplaceable.

"You're not ever going to be able to replace Sophie Devine," Bates said. "I think she's changed the game through her power with the bat. I know every opposition fears the way she plays the game, and we haven't had many players like that from New Zealand who can take the game away from an opposition.

"And then with the ball, everyone talks about her batting, but the way she competes with the ball and the fact that she's captain, it's just going to be impossible to replace her. And I'm really glad that it's just 50-over cricket that she's talked about stepping away from. It probably feels right with the World Cup being four years away, but there's plenty of 20-over cricket for her to contribute. And there's going to be no other Sophie Devine that New Zealand cricket [will] produce. It's going to be hard to find an allrounder as explosive as her in world cricket"

Rosemary Mair bowled and batted on the eve of the match against South Africa • ICC via Getty Images

'Still a little bit of work to do for Mair'

Seamer Rosemary Mair , who had missed New Zealand's first match of the competition against Australia, with a side strain, is recovering well, according to McMillan. Bates also suggested that Mair is "getting close to full fitness," but she is unlikely to be rushed back into action against South Africa on Monday.