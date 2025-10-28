Shafali tunes up for Australia, a day after destiny's call

It was around 5:30pm. A bright Tuesday afternoon had given way to a gloomy evening. The groundstaff took down the nets they had erected for India 's training. Covers came onto the square. Navi Mumbai had experienced showers over the past few days, and another wet evening seemed to be in store.

The floodlights came on just as India's players gathered by the dugout. The journalists present trained their eyes on Shafali, tracking, and commenting on, her every move. Her celebrations during the foot-volley warm-up drills seem muted, don't they? She hasn't looked particularly chatty, has she? Does she feel like she belongs? Is she finding it awkward to join a team at this stage of the tournament?

After the warm-ups came about half an hour of catching drills. Shafali took close catches and then high ones. She seemed to judge the high catches well under lights. She is no stranger to this venue, having played the WPL for Delhi Capitals here.

Shafali is no stranger to the big stage either. She is only 21 but has already played three T20 World Cups and an ODI World Cup. She was also the captain when India won the inaugural Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. She made her India debut as a teenager, backed for her no-holds-barred approach. She was meant to be the difference between India getting to 250 and 320. But her methods came with inconsistency, and India ran out of patience last year.

With Smriti Mandhana's current avatar taking on the onus of quick starts, Shafali could potentially have time to settle in • BCCI

Shafali went back to domestic cricket. She captained Haryana to a quarter-final finish in the one-day tournament last year, and scored more runs than anyone else (527), at a strike rate (152.31) that only one batter bettered. That batter, Kiran Navgire, only scored 116 runs. Shafali followed up with a sensational WPL. She While she earned a T20I recall earlier this year, she couldn't win back her ODI spot.

She was padded up now. After a 15-minute meeting with the rest of India's batting group, Shafali walked to the training ground just outside the main ground. An entourage of photographers, camerapersons, producers and journalists followed.

Shafali took a throwdown first, defending it off the front foot. Next ball, she drove Amanjot Kaur crisply through the covers. Next ball, she used her feet against Sneh Rana. Soon, the reverse-sweep appeared. She tried it off Rana but didn't middle it.

Shafali was batting in rotation with Harleen Deol. When she wasn't facing up, she was keeping a close eye on Deol as well as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana in adjacent nets. When her turn came again, she went in and played her shots. After spending close to 45 minutes in the nets, she walked to the main ground for an open net session.

Shafali is only 21, but she's already played three T20 World Cups and one previous ODI World Cup • Getty Images

Here she faced Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma. She did not middle all of her big shots. But when she did, the net bowlers and fielders had to fetch the ball from beyond the digital ad-boards.

She looked tired after a long spell of this, but she wasn't done yet. She rolled her arm over, bowling to Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and the lower order. After every ball, she chatted with bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi. At the end of it all, it felt like she had never been away. The bonhomie was visible for all to see.

It was just past 10pm by the time Shafali, among the last batch of players and support staff to leave the ground, made her way to the team hotel, which conveniently overlooks the DY Patil Stadium.

Shafali had been involved from start to finish, an indication, perhaps, that she will slot straight into India's XI on Thursday, in a straight swap with Rawal at the top of the order. With Mandhana's latest avatar casting her as the enforcer to Rawal's anchor, Shafali might have the chance to take her time early on and look to bat long. She had worked hard on this before WPL 2025.