Klinger replaces Haynes as Gujarat Giants head coach at WPL

He has coaching experience at both BBL and WBBL, as Giants look to bounce back from fifth-place finish last season

Former Australia batter Michael Klinger has been named as the new head coach of Gujarat Giants ahead of WPL 2024. Klinger replaces Rachael Haynes , the former Australia batter, in the role, and will now work alongside bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer and mentor Mithali Raj.

"Working with Michael will help bring out the best in the Gujarat Giants players," Raj said about the appointment. "His expertise with the bat is also well-known, and will surely benefit some of the younger members of our team. We look forward to having Klinger in the dressing room. We are sure of attaining success with him as head coach."

Since his retirement from the game, Klinger was head coach of the BBL side Melbourne Renegades for two seasons from 2019-20 onwards, and most recently was assistant coach at Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, where the side finished fourth. In a statement, Klinger said he hoped to take Giants to "the ultimate glory".

The announcement of Klinger as coach comes just over two weeks out from the start of the second season of WPL from February 23. Last season, Giants had lost six of their eight games with Haynes as coach, and had finished at the bottom among the five teams. They were also missing their designated captain Beth Mooney due to injury from very early in the competition.

But Giants had a promising auction in the lead-up to the upcoming season of the WPL. They added multiple all-round options alongside a gun batter and an express fast bowler in Kashvee Gautam . Giants also opted for Phoebe Litchfield , someone who has worked closely with Klinger in the past. Opting for Scotland allrounder Kathryn Bryce , who comes from an Associate nation, also allows Giants to play five overseas players in their XI, while Veda Krishnamurthy 's return, a surprise, gives them experience in the middle order.