Lanning seeks WPL glory without 'changing too much' at Delhi Capitals

Two seasons, two top-of-the-table finishes. Two finals, but no trophies. Delhi Capitals (DC) came close to title wins in WPL 2023 and 2024, before falling short in the final against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively. But for captain Meg Lanning , continuing to do what they've done the last two seasons along with a "few little changes" is all the team needs to go one step ahead and clinch the title in 2025.

"We've had two good seasons without obviously being able to finish it off the way we would have liked in winning the title," Lanning said. "I guess the key for us is maintaining what we've been doing well. We think we have been playing some really good cricket, and doing a lot of things right. We're just evolving and making a few little changes here and there that we think will make a big difference, and hopefully allows us to take that next step. It's not [a] big shift from us.

"We've added some new players, and also the players who have been here previously have also improved and gotten better as well. We feel like we're [at] a really good spot. It's not [about] changing too much. We've been doing a lot right. It's just some small things here and there to to take us to the next step."

Lanning has continued to be part of franchise leagues and domestic cricket after announcing her international retirement in 2023 . Not playing for Australia has given her plenty of time at home, which she enjoys, but being around young players during franchise-based tournaments and giving them advice has been gratifying, Lanning admitted. Playing these leagues before a tournament like WPL also helps her get into the "rhythm".

Lanning is not only entering this WPL season as the tournament's highest-ever run-getter - she has 676 runs across two seasons - but also on the back of some superb scores in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL), Australia's domestic 50-over competition, where she averaged 51.14 in eight games

"Playing matches is important; there's nothing quite like being out in the middle and being in a good rhythm with that," she said. "I feel like those games are great for me in that respect. I feel like I'm in a good spot with my game. I always enjoy playing and batting over here in India. I've had some success in the past. So far, the couple [of] days I've been here, it's been nice to just get used to the conditions again, and just be really clear on what my plan is and how I want to go about it.

"I think having experienced international cricket for so long, I've picked up different things along the way on what works and what doesn't. And I guess now I've got the opportunity to work with - particularly back home, but also in tournaments like this - younger players, and try and pass on some of the knowledge that I've picked up not just on the field but [also] off the field - in terms of how you can manage yourself with the pressures that come with playing cricket at this level.

"So that's something I try to do with any team I play in now is pass on some of that knowledge and answer any questions that any of the other players [have]. Everybody here wants to learn and ask questions, and I really loved that about the environment."

Meg Lanning on Shafali Verma: "She looks like she's in really good touch, and enjoying herself and having fun too" • Delhi Capitals

'I've got the best seat in the house' - Lanning on batting alongside Shafali

Among the biggest positives for DC over the last two seasons has been the Lanning- Shafali Verma opening partnership. Lanning has been the solid batter at one end with a regular flow of runs while Shafali has gone for the big shots, and together, they have broken several partnership records. So far, they have put up three 100-plus stands in the tournament, and also hold the record of the highest-ever partnership of 162 , which they put up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023 , in the tournament. Lanning hopes to repeat the feat this season as well, adding how much she enjoys playing with Shafali.

Shafali has been in terrific form, having returned to domestic cricket after being dropped from the Indian team in November last year. She finished as the top run-getter in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy and the One Day Challenger Trophy.

"I love batting with Shafali," Lanning said. "She often puts on a very entertaining show, and I've got the best seat in the house watching from the other end most of the time. In the practice game, she did a very similar thing a few days ago. She looks like she's in really good touch, and enjoying herself and having fun too, which I think is really important. So for me, just watching her play with freedom, express herself…when she does that, that plays a really important role for our team.