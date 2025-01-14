Shafali focuses on 'playing the long innings' as she eyes an India comeback

Shafali Verma has been churning out runs with remarkable consistency in domestic cricket as she tries to make a comeback to the national side after being dropped from India's white-ball squads last November. With a home ODI World Cup scheduled later this year, among other things, Shafali said that she has been working on playing long innings.

Shafali is currently taking part in the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger Trophy in Chennai, where she has led Team A to the final. She is the leading scorer in the competition after accumulating 388 runs in four matches at an average of 97.00 and a strike rate of 146.96. This includes scores of 115 off 70 balls, 87 off 58, 95 off 65 and 91 off 71.

"Feeling very good," Shafali said after smashing a hundred at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. "First of all, the team is winning, that is a very big thing. So yes, all I am thinking is how much more I can build on and play [the] long innings.

"As a player, it is our job to give our best for the team and fulfill the needs. That is what I try, to contribute and help the team win. And yes, if I play long innings, as you can see, team is winning."

Shafali is coming off a terrific run at the domestic one-day trophy played in December, where she scored 527 runs at an average of 75.28 and a strike rate of 152.31 for Haryana. This was after she was dropped from the ODI squad for the Australia tour, having scored only 108 runs in six ODIs at an average of 18.00 last year. Subsequently, she was also left out of the ODIs against West Indies and the ongoing series against Ireland. In her absence, opener Pratika Rawal has grabbed the opportunity, hitting 290 runs in five matches at an average of 58.

Shafali conceded that she hasn't changed her approach or technique heading into the domestic tournaments, but has focused on converting her starts and building her innings. She also revealed that the message from the India team management was clear: "Believe in your batting".

"As you all know, my starts are good but building an innings has been an issue," Shafali said. "But now, I am focusing on how to get those singles, how to build the innings, how to do well for the team. That is what I am trying to do.

Shafali Verma managed just 108 runs in six ODIs in 2024 • ICC/Getty Images

"I think this is my job, to do well for the team. I know I am dropped from the [India] team, but it is my job to play well for the team [whichever I play for]. And now, my focus is on the Challengers and I want to do well in the final and win the trophy [on Wednesday].

"They [India team management] just said 'believe in your batting, believe in your strength'. They are very chill, very good. They are backing me, so yes. Every innings starts from zero. For the final also, the innings will begin on zero and, as I know, the team needs me a lot in the batting. So that is what I am trying, to try and build the innings well and win the trophy."