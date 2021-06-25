India, meanwhile, are unlikely to get warm-up matches against English county sides. They will instead play two intra-squad games

Ishant Sharma required multiple stitches on his bowling hand after sustaining an injury on the last day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand , but the pacer is expected to be fit in time for India's five-match Test series against England that starts on August 4.

Sharma tried to stop a drive from Ross Taylor in what turned out to be the penultimate over of the final. He left the field with his hand bleeding, having bowled only two balls in his seventh over, with Jasprit Bumrah completing it.

"Ishant has had multiple stitches on his middle and fourth finger in his right hand. However, it is not very serious," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI. "The stitches will be off in around ten days and with six weeks left for the first Test against England, he is expected to recover in time."

The Indian team is having a break of three weeks after the conclusion of the WTC final, which New Zealand won by eight wickets.

"The squad travelled together to London. From here they can all leave for their respective destinations within the UK for a 20-day break," the official said.

However, once the team reassembles in London on July 14 and proceeds to Nottingham, they are unlikely to get warm-up first-class matches against English county sides. They will instead play two intra-squad games at the Riverside ground in Durham.

After the WTC final, India captain Virat Kohli had expressed his desire for warm-up games.

"Well, that doesn't depend on us. We obviously wanted first-class games, which I believe have not been given to us," Kohli had said. "I don't know what the reasons for that are. But yeah, other than that I think our preparation time will be ample for us to be ready for the first Test."

While it is understood that the BCCI had requested the ECB for a few practice games, the Covid-19 situation won't allow any such plan to go ahead.

"Due to Covid-19 protocols, they will play two intra-squad four-day matches before the first Test in August," an ECB spokesperson told PTI on Friday. Asked if there is any chance of a game against county sides, the spokesperson said, "No".

In England, cricketers from various counties are regularly being tested for Covid-19 but are not being kept in any bubble. But the Indian team would again be in a bubble once they move to Durham.

"The domestic cricketers of England not being in a bubble is an issue for sure. That's why the games in Durham will be intra-squad ones," the BCCI official said.