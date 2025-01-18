कोहली और राहुल रणजी के अगले राउंड में उपलब्ध नहीं

कोहली को गर्दन में दर्द है और उन्होंने 8 जनवरी को (बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफ़ी समाप्त होने के एक दिन बाद) इंजेक्शन लिया था। उन्होंने बताया कि दर्द अभी भी बरकरार है, जिसके चलते वह दिल्ली के रणजी मैच - जो सौराष्ट्र के खिलाफ राजकोट में होगा - में नहीं खेल पाएंगे।

राहुल के बारे में जानकारी मिली है कि उनकी कोहनी में समस्या है, जिसके चलते वे कर्नाटक और पंजाब के बीच बेंगलुरु में होने वाले रणजी मुक़ाबले में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। गुरुवार को BCCI ने खिलाड़ियों के लिए एक अनोखी गाइडलाइंस जारी की, जिसमें घरेलू क्रिकेट में भाग लेना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। यदि कोई खिलाड़ी किसी कारण से घरेलू क्रिकेट में भाग नहीं ले पाता है, तो उसे चयन समिति के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष से स्वीकृति लेनी होगी।

कोहली और राहुल के पास रणजी ट्रॉफ़ी का आख़िरी राउंड (30 जनवरी से शुरू) खेलने का एक और मौक़ा होगा। हालांकि चयनकर्ता इस बात से चिंतित होंगे क्योंकि इंग्लैंड के ख़िलाफ़ वनडे सीरीज़ 6 फ़रवरी से शुरू हो रही है। दोनों खिलाड़ियों के इंग्लैंड सीरीज़ और चैंपियंस ट्रॉफ़ी के लिए चयन की संभावना है, जिसकी टीम की घोषणा शनिवार को होगी।

Bumrah likely to make India's Champions Trophy squad subject to fitness India are going to announce their 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy on Saturday

Jasprit Bumrah could make it to India's Champions Trophy squad subject to him being fit in time for the tournament that begins on February 19. ESPNcricinfo has learned the injury that prevented Bumrah from bowling on the fifth day of the Sydney Test is stress related.

Though the first round of tests did not reveal a stress fracture in the back, it is understood the discomfort Bumrah suffered was related to his workload in the five Tests in Australia. He bowled 151.2 overs in nine innings, taking 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Accordingly, on advice from medical experts, the BCCI decided to allow Bumrah rest for at least five weeks (the Sydney Test finished on January 5) after which he will undergo another scan to determine if he can return to action.

If Bumrah is cleared of injury, his match fitness is likely to be tested in the final ODI of the home series against England on February 12. The deadline to submit the final Champions Trophy squad to the ICC is February 11.

As it stands, Bumrah is likely to be named in India's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy that will be announced on Saturday, with an asterisk against his name, implying his inclusion is subject to fitness.

Virat Kohli at a training session at the SCG, Sydney, January 2, 2025 Virat Kohli is nursing a niggle and will not feature in the next round of the Ranji Trophy*Getty Images Kohli, Rahul not available for next Ranji Trophy round

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have told BCCI medical staff they are carrying niggles which will not allow them to play the next round of Ranji Trophy games from January 23.

It is understood that Kohli had neck pain and had taken an injection on January 8, three days after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended in Sydney. Kohli told BCCI medical staff that he was still experiencing pain, ruling him out of Delhi's game against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

As for Rahul, he has an elbow issue which will keep him out of Karnataka's match against Punjab in Bengaluru. On Thursday, the BCCI issued an unprecedented list of dos and don'ts for all players, which included mandatory participation in domestic cricket. In case the player is not available to play, he will need permission from the national chairman of selectors.