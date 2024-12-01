tossed up on middle and leg stump, came down the wicket and lofted it over long-on for a six
Delhi Bulls vs Abu Dhabi, Eliminator 2 at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|24
|9
|1
|2
|266.66
|16 (4b)
|17 (5b)
(rhb)
|13
|7
|2
|0
|185.71
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|0.4
|0
|16
|0
|24.00
|0
|0
|2
|0.4 - 0 - 16 - 0
(rf)
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15.00
|0
|3
|0
|1 - 0 - 15 - 0
short in length, goes back and punches it in the air to wide of long-off for couple of runs
Here comes the first six of the match. Tossed up on middle stump, played a lovely slog sweep over midwicket for a six
short in length, goes back and punches it to long-on for couple of runs
full ball, pushed down the ground to mid-on for a run
back of length on leg stump, clipped away off his hips to leg side for a run
again full ball, swings in late, whips it away in the gap between midwicket and mid-on for four more
good length ball just outside off, Vince goes for the big shot across the line, hits the toe and raced away down to third man fence for four
full ball just outside off, drives to wide of mid-off for a single
full ball just outside off, he shuffles well across and flicks it away to wide of short fine leg fielder for four
good length ball on off stump, pushed to mid-on for a quick single
short in length just wide outside off, goes for the pull, hits the toe of the bat and goes to wide of midwicket fielder
full ball came down the wicket and driven to mid-off for a run
back of length on middle stump, came down the wicket and pulled it hard and good diving stop by midwicket fielder
back of length just outside off, angles it to backward point for couple of runs
good length ball on leg stump, nipped back a bit, hit him high on the pad and missing leg
Delhi Bulls: James Vince, +Tom Banton, Shadab Khan, *Rovman Powell, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Salman Irshad, Fabian Allen, Samuel James Cook, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta.
Team Abu Dhabi: *+Philip Salt, Kyle Mayers, Jonny Bairstow, Leus du Plooy, Noor Ahmad, Adam Milne, Asif Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Arfan, Mark Adair, Jordan Clark.
Two changes in Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls are going in with the same team which played in the 1st Eliminator.
Toss: Philip Salt wins the toss and opts to bowl against Bulls.
Hello and welcome for the 3rd and final game of the day. Now Delhi Bulls take on Team Abu Dhabi in the 2nd Eliminator.
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|Team Abu Dhabi, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|1 December 2024 - night (10-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee