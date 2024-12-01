Matches (26)
Delhi Bulls vs Abu Dhabi, Eliminator 2 at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Live
Eliminator 2 (N), Abu Dhabi, December 01, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
PrevNext

Abu Dhabi chose to field.

Current RR: 13.87
Live
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Tom Banton* 
(rhb)
24912266.6616 (4b)17 (5b)
James Vince 
(rhb)
13720185.710 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
AM Ghazanfar 
(ob)
0.4016024.000020.4 - 0 - 16 - 0
Adam Milne 
(rf)
1015015.000301 - 0 - 15 - 0
Partnership: 37 Runs, 16 B (RR: 13.87)
Reviews Remaining: Delhi Bulls - 1 of 1, Team Abu Dhabi - 1 of 1
6
2
6
2
2nd
1
1
4
4
1
4
1st
1
1
1
1
2
Match centre Ground time: 20:11
2.4
6
Ghazanfar to Banton, SIX runs

tossed up on middle and leg stump, came down the wicket and lofted it over long-on for a six

2.3
2
Ghazanfar to Banton, 2 runs

short in length, goes back and punches it in the air to wide of long-off for couple of runs

2.2
6
Ghazanfar to Banton, SIX runs

Here comes the first six of the match. Tossed up on middle stump, played a lovely slog sweep over midwicket for a six

2.1
2
Ghazanfar to Banton, 2 runs

short in length, goes back and punches it to long-on for couple of runs

end of over 215 runs
DB: 21/0CRR: 10.50 
Tom Banton8 (5b 1x4)
James Vince13 (7b 2x4)
Adam Milne 1-0-15-0
Mark Adair 1-0-6-0
1.6
1
Milne to Banton, 1 run

full ball, pushed down the ground to mid-on for a run

1.5
1
Milne to Vince, 1 run

back of length on leg stump, clipped away off his hips to leg side for a run

1.4
4
Milne to Vince, FOUR runs

again full ball, swings in late, whips it away in the gap between midwicket and mid-on for four more

1.3
4
Milne to Vince, FOUR runs

good length ball just outside off, Vince goes for the big shot across the line, hits the toe and raced away down to third man fence for four

1.2
1
Milne to Banton, 1 run

full ball just outside off, drives to wide of mid-off for a single

1.1
4
Milne to Banton, FOUR runs

full ball just outside off, he shuffles well across and flicks it away to wide of short fine leg fielder for four

end of over 16 runs
DB: 6/0CRR: 6.00 
Tom Banton2 (2b)
James Vince4 (4b)
Mark Adair 1-0-6-0
0.6
1
Adair to Banton, 1 run

good length ball on off stump, pushed to mid-on for a quick single

0.5
1
Adair to Vince, 1 run

short in length just wide outside off, goes for the pull, hits the toe of the bat and goes to wide of midwicket fielder

0.4
1
Adair to Banton, 1 run

full ball came down the wicket and driven to mid-off for a run

0.3
1
Adair to Vince, 1 run

back of length on middle stump, came down the wicket and pulled it hard and good diving stop by midwicket fielder

0.2
2
Adair to Vince, 2 runs

back of length just outside off, angles it to backward point for couple of runs

0.1
Adair to Vince, no run

good length ball on leg stump, nipped back a bit, hit him high on the pad and missing leg

Delhi Bulls: James Vince, +Tom Banton, Shadab Khan, *Rovman Powell, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Salman Irshad, Fabian Allen, Samuel James Cook, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta.

Team Abu Dhabi: *+Philip Salt, Kyle Mayers, Jonny Bairstow, Leus du Plooy, Noor Ahmad, Adam Milne, Asif Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Arfan, Mark Adair, Jordan Clark.

Two changes in Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls are going in with the same team which played in the 1st Eliminator.

Toss: Philip Salt wins the toss and opts to bowl against Bulls.

Hello and welcome for the 3rd and final game of the day. Now Delhi Bulls take on Team Abu Dhabi in the 2nd Eliminator.

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Delhi Bulls
012345051015202530OVERSRUNS
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
T Banton
24 runs (9)
1 four2 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
6 runs
0 four1 six
Control
100%
JM Vince
13 runs (7)
2 fours0 six
Productive shot
pull
6 runs
1 four0 six
Control
57%
Current bowlers
AM Ghazanfar
O
0.4
M
0
R
16
W
0
ECO
24
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
AF Milne
O
1
M
0
R
15
W
0
ECO
15
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
Partnerships
Team LogoDelhi Bulls
JM VinceT Banton
13 (7)
37* (16)
24 (9)
View more stats
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TossTeam Abu Dhabi, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days1 December 2024 - night (10-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Lyndon Hannibal
England
Nigel Llong
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Marais Erasmus
Match Referee
South Africa
Gawie Botha
Delhi Bulls Innings
Player NameRB
JM Vince
not out137
T Banton
not out249
Total37(0 wkts; 2.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLPTNRR
DG761122.130
MSA761120.984
TAD74381.804
UPN74380.275
DB73460.813
NW7346-0.698
NYS7346-0.862
AJB7346-1.003
BAT7254-2.101
CBJ7162-1.766
Full Table