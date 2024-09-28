Matches (21)
Hindukush vs Maiwand, 5th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Sep 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Amanullah, September 28 - October 01, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hindukush
W
W
L
L
W
Maiwand
W
W
W
W
W
Ground time: 05:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HIS8 M • 553 Runs • 42.54 Avg • 53.42 SR
HIS3 M • 373 Runs • 74.6 Avg • 74.74 SR
MAC8 M • 591 Runs • 42.21 Avg • 65.3 SR
MAC8 M • 332 Runs • 22.13 Avg • 40.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HIS8 M • 28 Wkts • 3.83 Econ • 40.03 SR
HIS6 M • 26 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 37.19 SR
MAC7 M • 38 Wkts • 3.53 Econ • 28.57 SR
MAC7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 26.68 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
HIS
MAC
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28,29,30 September, 1 October 2024 - day (4-day match)