Attariya vs Butwal, 12th Match, Group B at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Group B, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 07, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
CYC Attariya FlagCYC Attariya
New Horizon Butwal FlagNew Horizon Butwal
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days07 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
FYCD22043.392
DCAD32140.726
BCJ3122-1.473
G11S2020-1.750
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
CYCA22042.800
NHB21120.903
CECK2112-1.855
DCAB2020-1.925
