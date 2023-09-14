Asia Cup Super Four - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

Asia Cup Super Four - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ColomboBy Sreshth Shah
Kumble, Maharoof, Mumtaz in conversation
The 2.50pm toss has been delayed further with rain returning again. Pakistan could be tempted to chase because they need to "force a result" today, otherwise, bat first has been the way to go in the Asia Cup.
Till then, catch Anil Kumble, Urooj Mumtaz and Farveez Maharoof LIVE on Match Day
We have our first delay
We have the first mood-killer of the afternoon. Toss delayed to 2.50pm local. With rain predicted later as well, today's game could be a shortened fixture. For now, we have a full game with first ball at 3.15pm local
If we have a shortened game - should Pakistan change their announced XI?45.7K votes
Yes
No
Remember, there are no "reserve days" in the Super 4s for non India v Pakistan games, and in a convoluted way, that has worked out extremely well for Sri Lanka, because a washout today sends them straight into the final.
This is not the same Pakistan
The Pakistan XI that turned up for the opening game of the Asia Cup is vastly different from their XI today. Concerns over injury and form have forced Pakistan to make FIVE changes.
Out-of-form Fakhar Zaman has been replaced by Mohammad Haris. Agha Salman's cut to his face has kept him out, with Saud Shakeel replacing him. Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan will replace Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Nawaz is back in place of Faheem Ashraf. Pakistan suddenly find themselves a fast-bowling crisis with Zaman (and Shahnawaz Dahani) being flown in from Pakistan.
Sri Lanka, who look far more settled, have a real opportunity here to make use of Pakistan's frailties in a few departments. They should play an unchanged team.
Weather update 2.15pm local: Cloudy with the ground fully covered. Scheduled toss at 2.30pm.
Kumble: 'Naseem and Rauf's absence would tilt advantage towards Sri Lanka'
Welcome: all or nothing
On the back of defeats at the hands of India, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka has turned out to be a knockout fixture. The winner meets India in the final, the loser says goodbye to the Asia Cup. What a cracker we have in store with a chance to see which players stand up on the big occasion and which players fizzle out when the stakes are high.
Worth a reminder, though, that if the game is washed out (always a possibility), Sri Lanka will qualify into the final on virtue of a better NRR. Pakistan's NRR took a mighty hit in their 228-run defeat against India and there's been a bit of drizzle in the air.
