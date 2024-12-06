Matches (13)
IND Under-19 vs SL Under-19s, 2nd Semi-Final at Sharjah, U19 Asia Cup, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Semi-Final, Sharjah, December 06, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Under-19
W
W
L
W
W
SL Under-19s
L
L
W
W
W
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|06 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
