3rd ODI (D/N), Rajkot, September 27, 2023, Australia tour of India
Australia FlagAustralia
(24.6/50 ov) 188/1
India FlagIndia

Australia chose to bat.

Current RR: 7.52
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 43/0 (8.60)
Report

Plenty of changes for both sides as Australia bat first in a bid to avoid clean sweep

Australia made five changes, while India went with six to their respective teams from the second ODI

Ashish Pant
27-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made a return to India's playing XI&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Associated Press

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made a return to India's playing XI  •  Associated Press

Toss Australia chose to bat vs India
Australia welcomed back big guns Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc into the playing XI and elected to bat in the third and final ODI in Rajkot as they look to avoid a clean sweep against India.
Also returning to the side was captain Pat Cummins, who sat out of the second ODI, while Tanveer Sangha and Mitchell Marsh also made their way in. Australia made five changes to the side that went down by 99 runs (DLS method) in the second ODI with Matt Short, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson out.
India also made a host of changes to their playing XI. For starters, they welcomed back Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav into the XI.
Also returning to the side were Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the second ODI, and Mohammed Siraj to spearhead the fast bowling unit. Washington Sundar also made his way in. In all, India made six changes with Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Ruturaj Gaikwad missing out. Rohit clarified that Kishan was missing out due to illness.
Rohit expected the Rajkot surface to play better under lights and wanted to field. India led the three-match series 2-0 after convincing wins in the first two ODIs.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 KL Rahul (wk), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Australia: 1 Mitchell Marsh, 2 David Warner, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Alex Carey (wk), 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Cameron Green, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 8 Mitchell Starc, 10 Tanveer Sangha, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
DA Warner
caught5634
MR Marsh
not out7872
SPD Smith
not out5244
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total188(1 wkt; 24.6 ovs)
