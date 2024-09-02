Nahid's triple-strike breaks Pakistan's back

Lunch Pakistan 274 and 117 for 6 (Rizwan 38*, Rana 3-22, Mahmud 2-22) lead Bangladesh 262 by 129 runs

Bangladesh took a stride towards a 2-0 clean sweep after nipping out four Pakistan batters in the morning session of the fourth day of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana was the wrecker-in-chief causing problems aplenty with his awkward bounce and pace. He picked three 3 for 22 in a searing burst to leave Pakistan struggling at 117 for 6 with a lead of 129 runs. Mohammad Rizwan , who got a life on his first ball and was hit on the side of the helmet by a Nahid bouncer, continued to hold the fort and had Salman Agha for company.

Resuming on 9 for 2 in the morning, it was shaping up to be a good morning for the hosts with both Saim Ayub and Shan Masood looking positive. There was half an appeal from Hasan Mahmud first ball of the day but the runs flowed for the next 45 minutes or so. Masood began by punching Taskin Ahmed down the ground for three runs before Ayub clipped the pace bowler neatly off his pads.

There were a few plays and misses, and tight leaves, but the duo largely looked untroubled as they collected 34 runs in the first 6.2 overs of the day. But then came a loose drive from Ayub and Bangladesh came galloping back.

Taskin got a ball to float up fuller outside the off stump enticing Ayub into a false stroke. He took the bait and went for a drive on the up only to find Najmul Hossain Shanto at mid-off, who took a lovely catch low to his left. Babar Azam started with cracking a square cut off Taskin but was far from his usual self. He missed a straight ball from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and was hit on the pads as Bangladesh reviewed, but replays suggested the ball was spinning past the leg stump.

Nahid was introduced into the attack in the 17th over and he immediately got among the wickets. He first sent back Masood, whose half-hearted attempt at a drive only caught the outside edge for a simple catch to the wicketkeeper. Nahid then had Babar edging to first slip with a good-length ball that bounced a touch more than what the batter expected. He should have dismissed Rizwan first ball but Shadman Islam, who had taken a catch the previous delivery, spilled an almost identical chance.

Bowling at speeds in excess of 140kph, he continued to hurry the Pakistan batters and was soon rewarded a third time with the wicket of Saud Shakeel who just hung his bat out for a simple catch to Litton Das. From 47 for 2, Pakistan slipped to 81 for 6, with the series slipping away. Nahid then caused more pain when he struck Rizwan on the side of the helmet with a nasty bouncer. Rizwan was visibly shaken and called upon the physio more than a couple of times but carried on.