2nd Test, Rawalpindi, August 30 - September 03, 2024, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(43.1 ov) 274 & 150/9
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
262

Day 4 - Pakistan lead by 162 runs.

Current RR: 3.47
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 58.5
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 23/3 (2.30)
Nahid's triple-strike breaks Pakistan's back

Pakistan lost four wickets in the morning session and were not leading by much

Ashish Pant
02-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Nahid Rana gets a hug from Shakib Al Hasan after taking a wicket, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Rawalpindi, 4th day, September 2, 2024

Nahid Rana picked up three wickets in the morning session  •  AFP/Getty Images

Lunch Pakistan 274 and 117 for 6 (Rizwan 38*, Rana 3-22, Mahmud 2-22) lead Bangladesh 262 by 129 runs
Bangladesh took a stride towards a 2-0 clean sweep after nipping out four Pakistan batters in the morning session of the fourth day of the second Test in Rawalpindi.
Fast bowler Nahid Rana was the wrecker-in-chief causing problems aplenty with his awkward bounce and pace. He picked three 3 for 22 in a searing burst to leave Pakistan struggling at 117 for 6 with a lead of 129 runs. Mohammad Rizwan, who got a life on his first ball and was hit on the side of the helmet by a Nahid bouncer, continued to hold the fort and had Salman Agha for company.
Resuming on 9 for 2 in the morning, it was shaping up to be a good morning for the hosts with both Saim Ayub and Shan Masood looking positive. There was half an appeal from Hasan Mahmud first ball of the day but the runs flowed for the next 45 minutes or so. Masood began by punching Taskin Ahmed down the ground for three runs before Ayub clipped the pace bowler neatly off his pads.
There were a few plays and misses, and tight leaves, but the duo largely looked untroubled as they collected 34 runs in the first 6.2 overs of the day. But then came a loose drive from Ayub and Bangladesh came galloping back.
Taskin got a ball to float up fuller outside the off stump enticing Ayub into a false stroke. He took the bait and went for a drive on the up only to find Najmul Hossain Shanto at mid-off, who took a lovely catch low to his left. Babar Azam started with cracking a square cut off Taskin but was far from his usual self. He missed a straight ball from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and was hit on the pads as Bangladesh reviewed, but replays suggested the ball was spinning past the leg stump.
Nahid was introduced into the attack in the 17th over and he immediately got among the wickets. He first sent back Masood, whose half-hearted attempt at a drive only caught the outside edge for a simple catch to the wicketkeeper. Nahid then had Babar edging to first slip with a good-length ball that bounced a touch more than what the batter expected. He should have dismissed Rizwan first ball but Shadman Islam, who had taken a catch the previous delivery, spilled an almost identical chance.
Bowling at speeds in excess of 140kph, he continued to hurry the Pakistan batters and was soon rewarded a third time with the wicket of Saud Shakeel who just hung his bat out for a simple catch to Litton Das. From 47 for 2, Pakistan slipped to 81 for 6, with the series slipping away. Nahid then caused more pain when he struck Rizwan on the side of the helmet with a nasty bouncer. Rizwan was visibly shaken and called upon the physio more than a couple of times but carried on.
Still looking a bit fuzzy, Rizwan went for his shots. He grew in confidence and got the much-needed boundaries almost every over thereon. Salman also played his part and ensured Pakistan did not lose another wicket in the session. The duo added 36 runs until the lunch break, and will want to carry on for as long as possible.
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Abdullah Shafique
caught310
Saim Ayub
caught2035
Khurram Shahzad
bowled06
Shan Masood
caught2834
Babar Azam
caught1118
Saud Shakeel
caught210
Mohammad Rizwan
caught4373
Agha Salman
not out2556
Mohammad Ali
caught01
Abrar Ahmed
caught212
Mir Hamza
not out44
Extras(b 5, lb 2, w 5)
Total150(9 wkts; 43.1 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.52
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
ENG158618145.00
SA62312838.89
BAN52302135.00
SL62402433.33
PAK62401622.22
WI91622018.52
Full Table