Chittagong vs Rajshahi, 28th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 20 2025

28th Match (N), Chattogram, January 20, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Chittagong Kings FlagChittagong Kings
Durbar Rajshahi FlagDurbar Rajshahi
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Clark
5 M • 263 Runs • 52.6 Avg • 164.37 SR
Usman Khan
6 M • 259 Runs • 43.17 Avg • 169.28 SR
Yasir Ali
7 M • 246 Runs • 41 Avg • 160.78 SR
Anamul Haque
7 M • 224 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 130.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Al Islam
6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 13.09 SR
Mohammad Wasim (1)
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 15.44 SR
Taskin Ahmed
7 M • 16 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 10.12 SR
Jishan Alam
5 M • 3 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 30 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Kings
RAJ
Match details
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days20 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR880161.544
BRSAL64281.067
Kings64280.980
RAJ7346-1.329
KT6244-0.267
SYS7254-1.537
DKA8172-0.344
Full Table