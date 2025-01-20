Matches (21)
Chittagong vs Rajshahi, 28th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match (N), Chattogram, January 20, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chittagong
W
W
W
W
L
Rajshahi
L
L
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kings5 M • 263 Runs • 52.6 Avg • 164.37 SR
Kings6 M • 259 Runs • 43.17 Avg • 169.28 SR
RAJ7 M • 246 Runs • 41 Avg • 160.78 SR
RAJ7 M • 224 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 130.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kings6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 13.09 SR
Kings6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 15.44 SR
RAJ7 M • 16 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 10.12 SR
RAJ5 M • 3 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 30 SR
Squad
Kings
RAJ
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott
The payments will be completed within a day, a Rajshahi official assured BCB chief Faruque Ahmed
Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees
BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains
Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show
Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table
Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'
Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day