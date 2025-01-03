Matches (7)
Dhaka vs Khulna, 8th Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), Mirpur, January 03, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dhaka
L
Khulna
L
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DKA1 M • 31 Runs • 31 Avg • 114.81 SR
DKA1 M • 30 Runs • 30 Avg • 142.85 SR
10 M • 215 Runs • 26.88 Avg • 128.74 SR
3 M • 72 Runs • 24 Avg • 146.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DKA1 M • 3 Wkts • 10.75 Econ • 8 SR
DKA1 M • 2 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 12 SR
KT8 M • 6 Wkts • 9.35 Econ • 26 SR
4 M • 5 Wkts • 6.31 Econ • 15.6 SR
Squad
DKA
KT
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|3 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
BPL: Batter given timed out before Mehidy calls him back
Tom O'Connell walked out later after the allocated three minutes were up and was given out as a result