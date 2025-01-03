Matches (7)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BPL 2024 (2)

Dhaka vs Khulna, 8th Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Mirpur, January 03, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
DKA Win & Bat
KT Win & Bat
DKA Win & Bowl
KT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Litton Das
1 M • 31 Runs • 31 Avg • 114.81 SR
Tanzid Hasan
1 M • 30 Runs • 30 Avg • 142.85 SR
Afif Hossain
10 M • 215 Runs • 26.88 Avg • 128.74 SR
Mohammad Naim
3 M • 72 Runs • 24 Avg • 146.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Alauddin Babu
1 M • 3 Wkts • 10.75 Econ • 8 SR
Mukidul Islam
1 M • 2 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 12 SR
Nasum Ahmed
8 M • 6 Wkts • 9.35 Econ • 26 SR
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
4 M • 5 Wkts • 6.31 Econ • 15.6 SR
Squad
DKA
KT
Player
Role
Mustafizur Rahman (c)
Bowler
Abu Jayed 
Bowler
Alauddin Babu 
-
Amir Hamza 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Hasan 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
-
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Munim Shahriar 
Batter
Musfik Hasan 
-
Nazmul Islam 
Bowler
Thisara Perera 
Bowling Allrounder
Sabbir Rahman 
Batting Allrounder
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shahadat Hossain 
Batter
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days3 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Gazi Sohel
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Ali Arman
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Mahfuzur Rahman
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Debabrata Paul
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR22041.850
KT11021.850
BRSAL11021.159
RAJ1010-1.159
SYS1010-1.700
Kings1010-1.850
DKA1010-2.000
DRD-----
Full Table