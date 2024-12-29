Dwarshuis, Philippe down Heat to keep Sixers' clean slate

Sydney Sixers 142 for 2 (Philippe 66*, Patterson 32) beat Brisbane Heat 138 for 9 (McSweeney 34, Dwarshuis 4-32, Kerr 2-19) by eight wickets

Sydney Sixers have maintained their unbeaten start to the BBL with an eight-wicket demolition of Brisbane Heat.

With the Gabba a sell-out for the rematch of last year's final, the 30,122 - mostly home fans - were kept quiet for most of the Heat innings as the Sixers bowlers turned the screws to restrict the hosts to 138 for 9. Sixers made short work of the chase with opener Josh Philippe (66 not out) and No. 3 Kurtis Patterson (32 off 20) severe on Heat bowlers, who were mostly too short.

Philippe was all class in his 17th BBL half-century and was the rock on which the run chase was built as Sixers reached their target off the first ball of the 17th over.

Left-armer Ben Dwarshuis (4 for 32) earlier continued his outstanding form for Sixers and is now the leading wicket taker in this summer's BBL with 10 wickets. He was on a hat-trick in the final over when Matthew Kuhnemann smashed a return catch low and to his right but the ball burst through his outstretched hand. He was named the Player of the Match and said it was another step towards Sixers' ultimate goal after the heartbreak of last year's final loss to Heat.

"It doesn't quite get revenge for what happened last year but we are a step closer to getting into the final and going a step further this year," Dwarshuis told AAP. "It's been a really good team start to the season. With the bat and ball everyone has contributed.

"Josh is in great touch and it makes a big difference when guys at the top of the order are scoring runs. We are building pressure throughout the innings with the ball. All the bowlers are doing their job and I am the one getting the wickets for now. It is nice to be getting the accolades."

Jordan Silk held a spectacular catch to remove Jimmy Peirson • Getty Images

Heat opener Tom Banton (19 off 12) launched spinner Akeal Hosein for six off the second delivery of the match with an audacious reverse sweep but Sixers kept the hosts to just 24 runs in the powerplay. Heat captain Colin Munro is yet to reach double figures in this BBL campaign and was out of sorts again before being brilliantly caught at deep midwicket by Jordan Silk , who sprinted to his right before diving to complete the dismissal.

It was Silk's 81st catch in the BBL but his 82nd was from another planet when he sprinted and dived full length to snare the ball in his right hand millimetres from the turf to dismiss Jimmy Peirson, also at midwicket.

Nathan McSweeney (34 off 29) top scored for the Heat but lacked support.

The victory took Sixers to eight points after four matches, four clear of five other sides including the defending champions Heat, who have now lost two in a row.