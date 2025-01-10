Matches (9)
Hurricanes vs Thunder, 29th Match at Hobart, BBL 2024, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match (N), Hobart, January 10, 2025, Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BR McDermott
10 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 139.64 SR
MJ Owen
6 M • 190 Runs • 38 Avg • 172.72 SR
DA Warner
8 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 135.6 SR
CT Bancroft
9 M • 154 Runs • 22 Avg • 107.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Jordan
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 17.75 SR
NT Ellis
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 18.54 SR
CJ Green
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 25.44 SR
LH Ferguson
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
HH
ST
Player
Role
Iain Carlisle 
Bowler
Nikhil Chaudhary 
Bowler
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Patrick Dooley 
Bowler
Jake Doran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Peter Hatzoglou 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Billy Stanlake 
Bowler
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Charlie Wakim 
Top order Batter
Macalister Wright 
Middle order Batter
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days10 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Will shows the way: All-round Sutherland keeps Renegades alive

The fast-bowling allrounder first picked up two wickets - including that of Marsh - before scoring 70 off 45

Smith, Labuschagne, Khawaja on BBL restrictions; bowlers and Head ruled out

Head and bowlers will not feature while Carey, Konstas, Webster and Marsh are fully available prior to Sri Lanka tour

Bryant, Renshaw spoil Christian's comeback as Heat overpower Thunder

Christian contributed with both bat and ball, but Bryant and Renshaw's 108-run stand turned the game on its head

Marsh set for BBL return after losing Test place

Travis Head is not expected to feature for Adelaide Strikers before the Sri Lanka tour

Christian comes out of retirement to help injury-hit Thunder

The allrounder has been approved as a replacement player following the collision which ruled out Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS64190.228
ST74290.166
HH6419-0.154
BH7337-0.518
PS73460.624
MR73460.392
AS7254-0.299
MS7254-0.531
Full Table