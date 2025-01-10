Matches (9)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
SA20 (1)
BPL (2)
Hurricanes vs Thunder, 29th Match at Hobart, BBL 2024, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match (N), Hobart, January 10, 2025, Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
HH Win & Bat
ST Win & Bat
HH Win & Bowl
ST Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
W
W
W
W
A
Thunder
W
W
W
L
A
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 139.64 SR
6 M • 190 Runs • 38 Avg • 172.72 SR
8 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 135.6 SR
9 M • 154 Runs • 22 Avg • 107.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 17.75 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 18.54 SR
ST10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 25.44 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
HH
ST
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|10 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Will shows the way: All-round Sutherland keeps Renegades alive
The fast-bowling allrounder first picked up two wickets - including that of Marsh - before scoring 70 off 45
Smith, Labuschagne, Khawaja on BBL restrictions; bowlers and Head ruled out
Head and bowlers will not feature while Carey, Konstas, Webster and Marsh are fully available prior to Sri Lanka tour
Bryant, Renshaw spoil Christian's comeback as Heat overpower Thunder
Christian contributed with both bat and ball, but Bryant and Renshaw's 108-run stand turned the game on its head
Marsh set for BBL return after losing Test place
Travis Head is not expected to feature for Adelaide Strikers before the Sri Lanka tour