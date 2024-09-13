Matches (18)
CPL 2024 (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
AFG vs NZ (1)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
SA v SL [A-Team] (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Lions vs Stallions, 2nd Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 13, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:14
Squad
LIO
STA
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|13 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup News
The Champions Cup: can it live up to the hype?
Investment into domestic cricket is always good but is this new 50-over tournament going to bring about real change or is it just a vanity project?