Matches (18)
CPL 2024 (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
AFG vs NZ (1)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
SA v SL [A-Team] (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

Lions vs Stallions, 2nd Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 13, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Lions (Pakistan) FlagLions (Pakistan)
Stallions (Pakistan) FlagStallions (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:14
Squad
LIO
STA
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Aamer Yamin 
Allrounder
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Ahmed Daniyal 
Bowler
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Imam-ul-Haq 
Top order Batter
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Asghar 
Bowler
Mohammad Taha 
Allrounder
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Rohail Nazir 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sajjad Ali 
-
Sharoon Siraj 
-
Sirajuddin 
Bowler
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days13 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
DOL------
LIO------
PAN------
STA------
WOL------
Full Table