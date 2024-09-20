Matches (17)
61st Match, Southampton, September 17 - 20, 2024, County Championship Division One
Hampshire FlagHampshire
462 & 204
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
(T:394) 273 & 158

Hampshire won by 235 runs

Report

Kyle Abbott makes quick work of Worcestershire as Hampshire climb to second

Worcestershire succumb in an hour's play on final morning as hosts eye runners-up finish

ECB Reporters Network
20-Sep-2024 • 40 mins ago
Kyle Abbott claimed a five-wicket haul, Hampshire vs Surrey, County Championship, Division One, Utilita Bowl, May 24, 2024

Kyle Abbott claimed a five-wicket haul  •  Getty Images

Hampshire 462 and 204 (Dawson 51, Virdi 4-108) beat Worcestershire 273 and 158 (Libby 57, Abbott 5-36) by 235 runs
Kyle Abbott put Hampshire on course for their best Vitality County Championship since 2005 after beating Worcestershire by 235 runs.
Abbott took four of the five remaining Worcestershire wickets to return five for 36 and his fourth five-wicket haul of the season.
Hampshire collected maximum points to move above Somerset and into second place, ahead of a trip to Taunton to conclude the season next week, with James Vince's side last finishing as runners-up under Shane Warne's captaincy.
Worcestershire needed 277 more runs to win on the final day, but only lasted until 11.30am as Abbott ran rampant.
Abbott broke through in the sixth over of the day as he skidded a short delivery into Ethan Brookes' ribs.
The first-innings centurion attempted to pull, but it dragged off his glove and to Toby Albert at leg slip - who took a stunning diving catch.
Jake Libby scored a patient half-century the previous evening but only added a further two runs before he became Abbott's second scalp in two overs.
The South African found significant inwards movement to take an inside-edge onto pad and to Vince at first slip.
Albert produced a second brilliant piece of fielding of the morning as Joe Leach's penultimate Championship appearance ended in a run-out - after Logan van Beek had turned down a single.
Tom Taylor came out to bat at No.11 with a runner, but either side of some Amar Virdi swinging, but only lasted six balls before he edged Abbott behind.
Abbott now has 46 scalps in the Championship this season, having completed the game an hour into day four with the hosts bowled out for 158.
Worcs Innings
Player NameRB
GH Roderick
bowled717
JD Libby
caught57154
Kashif Ali
lbw815
RP Jones
caught933
AJ Hose
caught611
BL D'Oliveira
run out011
EA Brookes
caught3061
LV van Beek
caught525
J Leach
run out15
A Virdi
not out1614
TAI Taylor
caught46
Extras(b 1, lb 9, nb 4, w 1)
Total158(10 wkts; 58.2 ovs)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR13823221
HANTS13516195
SOM13526193
ESSEX13634179
DURH13444158
WORCS13346151
WARKS13148146
NOTTS13247141
LANCS13364126
KENT1318485
